Christopher Sean to participate in a virtual fan event, which benefits True Colors United

Actor Christopher Sean will be participating in a virtual Q&A fan event for Spectrum on Saturday, February 5. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the scoop.

Christopher Sean
Christopher Sean. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell
Christopher Sean. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

Sean is known for his acting role as Paul Narita on the popular NBC daytime drama “Days of Our Lives.” He also gained recognition for his lead voice-over role as Kazuda Xiono in “Star Wars Resistance.”

In addition, Sean was a part of Season 3 of “You” on Netflix, “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and he was the voice of “Nightwing” in “Gotham Knights.”

Sean will be answering questions for his fans in this virtual event, which will be hosted by Tony Moore of “Dishing’ Days”; moreover, a portion of the proceeds will help benefit the charitable organization True Colors United. For more information on this forthcoming Zoom event, visit the Spectrum website.

This marks the second virtual fan event for Spectrum in 2022. The first one will be with actors Carson Boatman and Raven Bowens on January 29, 2022.

To learn more about actor Christopher Sean, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Christopher Sean back in October of 2021.

