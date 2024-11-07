Christopher Sean talks about New York Comic Con, latest projects, and remembers Drake Hogestyn

Christopher Sean. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

Actor Christopher Sean chatted about his latest projects, being a part of the New York Comic Con, and he remembered the late “Days of Our Lives” actor Drake Hogestyn (who played his onscreen father).

Sean is known for playing Paul Narita on the Peacock soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” and his character also appeared in the “Beyond Salem” limited series, which also aired on Peacock.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Christopher Sean.





New York Comic Con

He opened up about his experiences at the New York Comic Con last month.

“It was one of the greatest experiences of my life,” Sean exclaimed. “Tsuburaya is an incredible team and announcing the crossover between ‘Ultraman: Rising’ and Marvel’s Avengers, at one of the biggest Conventions worldwide was a dream come true.”

Latest projects

When asked about his latest projects, he responded, “I wish I could say more, but currently I’m working on some fun secret projects! Also, continuing to push for Ultraman: Rising’s success!”

Speaking of “Ultraman: Rising,” Sean voices the character of Kenji “Ken” Sato and Ultraman.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, Sean revealed, “I hope to continue to act on amazing projects with amazing people and spread motivation and healing to the world.”

Christopher Sean. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

Advice for young and emerging artists and actors

For young and aspiring creatives, Sean said, “Never give up for what you want in your life. Failure will boldly outline your path success. Keep failing and keep growing.”

Remembering Drake Hogestyn of ‘Days of Our Lives’

After battling pancreatic cancer, soap opera star Drake Hogestyn of “Days of Our Lives” passed away on September 28, 2024, one day shy of his 71st birthday. Hogestyn starred for four decades as patriarch John Black on the Peacock daytime drama “Days of our Lives.”

Christopher Sean as Paul Narita, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Steve Burton as Harris in ‘Beyond Salem: Chapter 2.’ Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward, Peacock

“I will always admire you, Drake, and I will always apply your guidance and wisdom in life. You’ll always be with me,” Sean expressed.

In addition, his onscreen sons Eric Martsolf (Brady Black) and Christopher Sean (Paul Narita) share their loving memories of their “Days” dad in an exclusive sit-down with Access Hollywood, which may be seen below.

Christopher Sean: Another year older, another year wiser

In his personal life, Sean just celebrated another trip around the sun, where he is now in the last year of his 30s.

“Life keeps getting better and better as long as you are willing to accept who you are,” he explained.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Sean shared, “Doing what you love and spreading joy everywhere you go.”

Christopher Sean. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Sean expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude.

“Without you, there is no me. Thank you for allowing me to live a life I love,” he concluded.

For more information on actor Christopher Sean, follow him on Instagram.