Christopher Russell talks about ‘The Secret Gift of Christmas’

Christopher Russell chatted about his new Hallmark film “The Secret Gift of Christmas,” which will premiere on Friday, December 15.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Christopher Russell
Christopher Russell. Photo Courtesy of Courtesy Johnson Production Group, Hallmark Media.
Canadian actor Christopher Russell chatted about his new Hallmark film “The Secret Gift of Christmas,” which will premiere on Friday, December 15.

Christie Will Wolf directed from her own script, from a story by Will Wolf, Barbara Kymlicka, and Lisa Alford.

The synopsis is: A colorful personal shopper changes the life of a gruff contractor and his sweet daughter, when she helps them shop for gifts during the holidays.

“We did that one in Halifax,” he said. “I worked with Christie on that one. We’ve worked together a lot in the past. I have done at least eight films with her.”

“It was great to do a Hallmark Christmas movie with Christie and Meghan Ory. Halifax is beautiful. We did that in September, so it was not too long ago,” he admitted.

For his fans, he remarked about this new movie, “With this movie, I want viewers to feel connected to family. I want them to have a warm, fuzzy feeling.”

“I want them to feel the joy of Christmas, and I want them to feel happy and in peace, and maybe have a sense of hope that there is some good in the world,” he said.

For more information on Canadian actor Christopher Russell, follow him on Instagram, and check out his IMDb page.

In this article:Actor, Canadian, Christopher Russell, Film, hallmark, Movie, The secret gift of christmas
Markos Papadatos
Written By

