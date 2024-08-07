Connect with us

Christopher Russell talks about the Hallmark movies ‘A Costa Rican Wedding’ and ‘Operation Nutcracker’

Canadian actor Christopher Russell chatted about starring in the Hallmark movies “A Costa Rican Wedding” and “Operation Nutcracker.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Christopher Russell in 'A Costa Rican Wedding' on Hallmark
Christopher Russell in 'A Costa Rican Wedding' on Hallmark. Photo Courtesy of Johnson Production Group
Christopher Russell in 'A Costa Rican Wedding' on Hallmark. Photo Courtesy of Johnson Production Group

‘A Costa Rican Wedding’

The synopsis of this rom-com is: A clumsy maid of honor gets help from her handsome nemesis when things go awry at her best friend’s Costa Rican wedding.

“This is my favorite Hallmark movie I’ve ever filmed,” he said. “I like it because it’s not your typical Hallmark movie. It’s more of a romance adventure comedy.”

“In this film, we are trapped in the jungle, and we have to find these rings; that’s it. Along the way, we find each other,” he said.

Russell on working with Rhiannon Fish as his leading lady

“We actually filmed it in Costa Rica in a real jungle in the hottest place on earth,” he said. “Working with Rhiannon Fish was great.”

“I call this movie ‘Chasing Waterfalls 3’,” he said with a sweet laugh. “The premiere will be on August 17th on the Hallmark Channel.”

‘Operation Nutcracker’

The synopsis of “Operation Nutcracker” is: When an antique nutcracker set to be auctioned at the Warby family Christmas charity goes missing, a demanding event planner and the heir to the Warby dynasty try to track it down.

“That movie was good,” he admitted. “That one was a lot of fun too. I loved working with the director David Weaver since he had a real fun way of going about it. He was really open to collaborating. Overall, it was so much fun making it.”

2024 Halloween and Harvest Festival in Georgia

From October 31st to November 3, Russell will be at the upcoming Halloween and Harvest Festival in Olde Town, Conyers, Georgia, which is hosted by RomaDrama.

“I cannot wait for this RomaDrama fan event,” Russell exclaimed. “This will be my first time; they got me all four days that Halloween weekend.”

To learn more about Christopher Russell, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:a costa rican wedding, Actor, Canadian, Christopher Russell, hallmark, halloween, operation nutracker, rhiannon fish, rom-com, romadrama
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

