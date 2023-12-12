Connect with us

Christopher Russell talks about his two Great American Family holiday films

Christopher Russell chatted about his two new Great American Family films “Peppermint and Postcards” and “A Dash of Christmas.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Christopher Russell and Laura Osnes
Christopher Russell and Laura Osnes. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.
Canadian actor Christopher Russell chatted about his two new Great American Family films “Peppermint and Postcards” and “A Dash of Christmas.”

‘Peppermint and Postcards’

Jim Cliffe directed the movie from a script by Hayley November.

On his experience doing “Pepper and Postcards,” he remarked, “We shot that last December in Kelowna, BC. This was the first Christmas movie that I shot during the winter.”

“The cast was great, Ella was great, and Curtis Lovell, who plays my camera guy was terrific as well; I was impressed with him. All around, it was a really good time,” he admitted.

“It was freezing during that skating scene. The wind was just so harsh. We shot that overnight, so it was so cold up until 5 a.m. It was worth it though,” he said.

‘A Dash of Christmas’

Russell discussed “A Dash of Christmas,” where he worked opposite Laura Osnes.

“Laura is great too,” he exclaimed. “She is so kind and so down-to-earth. She comes from Broadway, so she has a different background and that is refreshing to be around,” he said.

“Robin Dunn, the director of this film, is great. He is an actor too, but he also directs,” he added.

Star Image Entertainment virtual fan events

Russell revealed that he enjoys doing virtual fan events for Star Image Entertainment, which raises money for Cedars CanSupport, which helps cancer patients and their families.

In his personal life, he shared that his family is doing well, and that his two kids are “getting big.”

AI on the future of entertainment industry

He also opened up about AI (artificial intelligence) on the future of the entertainment business. “I highly doubt that AI could do the job better than a human, especially because it won’t be as heartfelt,” he said.

“There Is something about heart and emotion, and AI lacks that. It’s like music, you can listen to a great guitar player but feel nothing because there is no heart in it,” he added.

To learn more about Canadian actor Christopher Russell, follow him on Instagram, and check out his IMDb page.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,900 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

