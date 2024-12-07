Christopher Russell talks about his latest holiday movie, Great American Family Christmas Festival and holiday traditions

Christopher Russell. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Canadian actor Christopher Russell chatted about his latest holiday movie “A Vintage Christmas,” as well as being a part of the Great American Family Christmas Festival, and he shared some of his favorite holiday traditions.

Great American Family Christmas Festival

On being a part of the inaugural Great American Family Christmas Festival, Russell remarked, It feels really good to be able to interact with the fans. This is actually my first time doing anything like this. Meeting everybody has been joyful. The fans are endearing and they are just really great to talk to… and they make me feel even better about the work that we do.”

‘A Vintage Christmas’ movie

Russell opened up about his Great American Family holiday film “A Vintage Christmas,” where he starred opposite Merritt Patterson.

The synopsis is: Tessa (Merritt Patterson) is a dedicated historian and preservationist in her hometown of Oak Creek, an old-fashioned and passionate protector of the nostalgic.

Sparks fly when a business developer, Noah (Christopher Russell) arrives in Oak Creek with plans to tear down an abandoned Post Office and replace it with a sleek, modern office complex. There are internal and external struggles among many in the community to arrive at a solution that serves the greater good for all concerned.

As the clock ticks toward Christmas, the race to settle the dispute through concessions and compromise is on.

On the success and warm reception of the holiday rom-com, Russell stated, “That felt really good. It was really great filming it, and it has been great to see the audience’s response to it.”

Christopher Russell on his favorite holiday traditions

On his favorite holiday traditions, he revealed, “I let my kids open a present on Christmas Eve; that started when I was a kid. My wife and I have passed it down to our children, and we look forward to it.”

“Also, driving around with my family members and showing them all the Christmas lights on Christmas Eve,” he said. “Mincemeat tarts are also a good one. They are sweet and made with a flaky pastry.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Russell said, “When Hope Calls.”

“The title of my next show reflects my life’s chapter,” he said. “‘When Hope Calls’ is such a great show, and it is so family-oriented. I was able to bring my family to set and have them be a part of it. As a result, it is combining my professional and personal life in a positive way,” he explained.

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, he expressed, “Thank you for all the support!”

To learn more about Canadian actor Christopher Russell, follow him on Instagram.