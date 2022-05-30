Christopher Russell scores a Leo nomination for ‘Day of the Dead’ series on SyFy

Christopher Russell. Photo Credit: Waldy Martens

Actor Christopher Russell has a major reason to be proud. He scored a 2022 Leo Award nomination for his acting work in “Day of the Dead.”

Russell is up for “Best Lead Performance by a Male in a Dramatic Series” for playing the character Trey Bowman in the TV series “Day of the Dead” on SyFy. The nominated episode is “The Lady Birders of Nepa,” which also scored a Leo nod for “Best Make-Up in a Dramatic Series.”

“Day of the Dead” follows a group of strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. This ode to George A. Romero’s famous flesh-eaters reminds us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart. George A. Romero was affectionately known as the “godfather of zombies.”

The Leo Awards are the awards program for the British Columbia film and television industry. Held each year in Vancouver, British Columbia (Canada). The Leo Awards were founded by the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Foundation of British Columbia in 1999.

Russell spoke about the “Day of the Dead” series back in October of 2021.

Most recently, Russell starred in the romantic comedy “Warming Up To You” on the Hallmark Channel opposite Cindy Busby, which was directed by Christie Will from a script by W. Stewart.

