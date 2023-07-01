Christopher Convery of ‘Stranger Things’ talks about ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’

Christopher Convery. Photo Courtesy of Paul Smith

Young actor Christopher Convery of “Stranger Things” chatted about starring in the film “Prisoner’s Daughter,” and the digital age.

‘Prisoner’s Daughter’

“My experience for ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’ was incredible,” he said. “Working with Brian Cox, Kate Beckinsale, and Catherine Hardwicke was so cool. It was like a masterclass working with everybody. Brian is such a great actor and when I was in the scenes with him it honestly felt like he was my grandfather.”

“Kate has so much emotion in her performance and I feel it really brought my performance out as well! She also got me a kitten as a gift at the end of the movie, which is pretty amazing,” he said.

“Catherine is such a great director, she really had a vision for the movie but she also really allowed the actors freedom to explore their characters. The experience with everybody on this film was my favorite,” he said.

“I think what also drew me to the movie was Ezra’s character,” he acknowledged. “He has so many different layers to him and a really complex character and he really goes through so much in the movie. Ezra is super funny, smart, and sarcastic so it was very easy to bring my personality to the role.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Convery said, “Being an actor in the digital age is very interesting, I think! I believe it’s really cool that so many more people are able to see so many different Movies and TV shows across the world! But of course there is a magic to going to the movie theatre so I think its very interesting.”

‘Stranger Things’

He recalled his experience in “Stranger Things.” “It was such a cool experience,” he exclaimed. “All of my scenes were with Millie Bobby Brown and the first day she met me she gave me the biggest hug, she’s so sweet and caring,” he said.

“It was a blast hanging with her on set and I really enjoyed being able to bring to life Billy’s backstory and why he was the way he was,” he said.

Advice for young actors

For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to “keep going.” “If acting is your passion just keep persevering,” he said. “Make short films with your friends and act in any chance you can get whether it’s school or with some friends. It really helps and I think it is a lot of fun and just make sure you keep trying because there will be rejection but if it’s what you love keep doing it.”

Dream acting partners

Convery listed Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as his dream acting partners. “‘Fight Club’ and ‘The Revenant’ are some of my favorite movies and their performances are inspiring,” he said.

“I think they would be super cool people to hang with and also to learn a lot from. Their work is really amazing and I feel I have a similar style to them,” he exclaimed.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, “The word success to me is being happy while being the best version of yourself. Everybody has passions in life and I think people should do what they love but I also think that you should try and fight for what you care for as much as you can.”

“Be the best version of you that you can be and work on yourself and do what you love and that right there is success,” he added.

Closing thoughts on ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’

He concluded about “Prisoner’s Daughter, “It is a very beautiful, dark, dramatic film that deals with family struggles and family dynamic. And I think that everybody will be able to relate to the movie and find something because of the very raw family dynamic. I think that everyone will really be emotionally connected to the characters and everyone is really going to enjoy it.”

To learn more about actor Christopher Convery, follow him on Instagram.