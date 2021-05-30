Christian Burns releases hypnotic dance single ‘Any Love’

Artist Christian Burns. Photo Courtesy of Christian Burns.

Christian Burns (BBMAK) is back with his hypnotic dance solo single “Any Love.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song is mid-tempo, progressive, and soothing, couples with an atmospheric vibe to it. “Any Love” stands out melodically and vocally. His rich and resonant vocals are smooth as silk.

“Any Love” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is evident that Christian Burns never disappoints with anything that he has ever released. This song garners an A rating.

To learn more about Christian Burns and “Any Love,” follow him on Instagram.