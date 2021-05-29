Connect with us

China Mac releases moving music video for ‘Unborn’ with the message of stopping Asian hate

China Mac has released a poignant music video for “UNBORN” via Red Money Records. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

China Mac
China Mac in 'UNBORN' music video. Photo Courtesy of China Mac
China Mac in 'UNBORN' music video. Photo Courtesy of China Mac

The song is extremely timely and relatable especially in the times that we are living in today, and it was penned by China Mac. It underscores such values as unity, togetherness, community, love, and the imperative message of stopping Asian hate.

Actor Andrew Gray (“Bling Empire” and “Power Rangers Megaforce”) makes a cameo in the song’s music video along with Christine Black, and other people.

China Mac showcases his strong storytelling abilities in this song “UNBORN,” and it has a warm and positive message that is worth checking out.

To learn more about China Mac and his music, check out his official Facebook page, Instagram, and his website.

