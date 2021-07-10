Chiara D’Ambrosio nominated for a 2021 Daytime Emmy Award

Chiara D'Ambrosio. Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

Chiara D’Ambrosio has a major reason to be proud. She has been nominated for a 2021 Daytime Emmy Award. Digital Journal has the scoop.

She is up for “Outstanding Younger Performer In A Daytime Fiction Program” for her acting work as Regan Sanders in the hit digital drama series “The Bay” on Popstar! TV. In this category, she is nominated alongside her twin sister, Bianca D’Ambrosio, who plays Frankie Sanders.

Chiara will also star in the upcoming drama series “yA” in the lead role opposite her twin sister Bianca.

To learn more about Chiara D’Ambrosio, follow her on Instagram, and for more information on The D’Ambrosio Twins, follow their joint Instagram account.

“The Bay” is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.