Chatting with Will Brill: Tony winner of ‘Stereophonic’

Will Brill wins the 2024 Tony for 'Best Featured Actor in a Play.' Photo Credit: Mary Kouw, CBS

Actor Will Brill chatted about starring in the Broadway play “Stereophonic.”

Aside from Brill, the “Stereophonic” cast is comprised of Andrew R. Butler, Juliana Canfield, Eli Gelb, Tom Pecinka, Sarah Pidgeon, and Chris Stack.

Most recently, the cast of “Stereophonic” was recognized with the “Ensemble Award” at the 2024 Drama Desk Awards.

“The nomination feels very exciting,” Bill said at the Drama Desk Awards red carpet. “There is something very special about this award show, and specifically the Ensemble Award, in that we already found out that we won, so we get to take it easy, and we get to just hang out and enjoy the ride, which is so nice.”

“Stereophonic” mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough.

“Stereophonic” was written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and it features original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler. The play takes audiences inside the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up. “This play has taught me that I have rhythm, thank goodness,” Bill acknowledged about the show.

Last week, Will Brill won the 2024 Tony Award for “Best Featured Actor in a Play” for his performance as Reg in “Stereophonic.” The show won a total of five Tony Awards, which was the most awards of the night (out of a record-breaking 13 Tony nominations, the most out of any play).

To learn more about actor Will Brill, follow him on Instagram.