Chatting with Veronica Scorcia — Singer, actress, and dancer

Veronica Scorcia — singer, actress, and dancer — chatted about her latest endeavors in the music and entertainment industry.
Veronica Scorcia. Photo Credit: Daniel Espiliz.
Biggest musical influences

Her biggest musical influences include county queen Dolly Parton, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Christina Aguilera.

“As a little kid, I grew up listening to a lot of Dolly Parton, so she’s my No. 1,” she said.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On her music and songwriting inspirations, Scorcia said, “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve noticed that I am a better singer when I am not thinking too much about the audience, and I am just connecting to the music myself.”

“So, it has become a little more internal to me, as I’ve gotten older, than external,” she noted.

Future plans

Regarding her future plans, she shared, “I really want to be on Broadway some day.”

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, she said, “You need to be on Instagram and Facebook every single day, and you need to remind people that you exist.”

“You need to post your stories every single time, so it’s a little bit more work, but I’ve gotten used to it,” she added.

Advice for young and aspiring artists and performers

For young and emerging artists and performers, she said, “You need to get over that fear and that nervousness, first. That was the biggest step for me. I don’t know if that’s the same for everyone but that was my biggest obstacle.”

Veronica Scorcia performing at Joanne Trattoria
Veronica Scorcia performing at Joanne Trattoria. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Performing at Joanne Trattoria

On performing at Joanne Trattoria in the Upper West Side (as part of the Cabaret shows), she said, “It is kind of crazy. I didn’t think I was going to get this job. I kind of fell into it.”

“My friend, Olivia Renteria, needed a substitute one day, and she called me, and then when I came and filled in, the owner Joe Germanotta asked me what Broadway show I was on, I told him ‘none’… but he liked my voice, so here I am,” he explained.

Dream duet choice in music: Usher

Her dream duet choice would be global music star Usher. “I love Usher,” she exclaimed.

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Scorcia concluded, “Being able to pay my bills doing what I love…. and that’s singing.”

To learn more about singer and performer Veronica Scorcia, follow her on Instagram.

