Chatting with Tonya Pinkins: Tony award-winning actress

Tonya Pinkins. Photo Credit: James Alexander, SneakPeek Photography

Tony award-winning actress Tonya Pinkins chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her latest projects.

On her latest endeavors, she said, “My first feature ‘Red Pill’ has won tons of awards been translated into many languages, and is available on Amazon and multiple streaming platforms. The accompanying book ‘Red Pill Unmasked’ is available on Amazon and Audible I’ve been painting a lot. ‘Red Pill’ will screen in VR at

AltspaceVR on April 1st in a Harlem film house.”

Regarding her proudest professional moments in her career, she said, “Martha in Fear The Walking Dead, Caroline or Change and Play On. I am proud to have been a part of Women of the Movement on AMC and Hulu. And I will be returning as Whitney’s Mom on Run The World.”

“I have a few other books to publish and I’m working on some film projects,” she added.

On being an actress in the digital age, she said, “It’s hard. I don’t have the natural self-photo videoing skills to compete with the young ones.”

Pinkins recalled her experience on the defunct daytime drama “All My Children.” “It had its ups and downs. The best part was working with Richard and Dick and Shari and Dondre and Michael and Jill and Susan. The best part of AMC is that I watched it since I was seven growing up in Chicago. Joan D’Incecco remembered me after I didn’t get Angie and brought me in 20 years later for Livia,” she said.

“When the writing is good the amount of dialogue has never been a problem for me,” she added.

For young and aspiring actors, Pinkins said, “Don’t wait to get picked. Do the thing that only you can do and let your audience find you.”

On her definition of success, she said, “Success for me has been living with choices that affirm my values and authenticity as a human being and making the choices that gave me the freedom to make those choices and still keep a roof over my head and food in my belly.”

For her fans, Pinkins concluded, “I create in order to be in conversation with other people. Write to me about my work. I love to respond.”

