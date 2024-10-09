Chatting with Tom D’Angora: Tony-nominated Broadway producer

Tom D'Angora. Photo Courtesy of Tom D'Angora.

Tom D’Angora, Tony-nominated Broadway producer, chatted about his benefit event, which he produced to help save The West Bank Cafe.

Academy Award winner Denzel Washington once said: “At the end of the day, it’s not about what you have or even what you’ve accomplished. It’s about what you’ve done with those accomplishments. It’s about who you’ve lifted up, who you’ve made better. It’s about what you’ve given back.” This quote applies to Tom D’Angora.

Benefit GALA event

This one night-only, star-studded GALA, which was held on October 8th, celebrated and raised funds to save a beloved theatre community institution, The West Bank Cafe in New York City.

This event was produced by Tony-nominated Broadway producers Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora (Suffs), Tony-nominated composer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), actor Tim Guinee (“Homeland”), alongside owner Steve Olsen.

On producing this benefit event, D’Angora said, “I am honored to be doing this event. It is so exciting. The community really came out in full force. We have some of the greatest stars of Broadway and theatre here on our stage. It’s an honor and I am so thrilled.”

Laurie Beechman Theatre

D’Angora spoke about the significance of the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

“This is my favorite place in the world,” he admitted. “I’ve been coming here for over 20 years. I’ve had 18 opening nights here and my wedding rehearsal. I’ve spent more nights here than I can even imagine. It’s home.”

Greatest lesson that the theater community has taught him

On the greatest lesson that the theater industry has taught him, he shared, “Community is everything.”

Advice for Broadway hopefuls

For young and aspiring Broadway performers, he encouraged them to be “passionate, loyal and be resilient.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Biting off just as much as I can chew… if not, maybe a little more than I can chew.” “It’s a long title,” he jokingly laughed.

Success

D’Angora defined the word success as “making friends everywhere you go.”

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, D’Angora said, “It takes a village. I am the biggest Hillary Clinton supporter on the planet, and she titled her bestselling book ‘It Takes a Village.’ It takes a village to raise a child, but it also takes a village to survive in New York City.”

“I am so grateful for my village. It has been an amazing ride, and I look forward to the next 20 years,” D’Angora expressed.

To learn more about Tom D’Angora, follow him on Instagram.