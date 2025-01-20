Chatting with Timmy McKeever: ‘Devils & Angels’ country album

Timmy McKeever. Photo Credit: Julian Mendoza.

Rising country singer-songwriter Timmy McKeever chatted about his new music, which includes his debut country album “Devils & Angels.”

Song selection approach for the ‘Devils & Angels’ album

On the song selection process for his “Devils & Angels” album, McKeever said, “Writing this album took about two years from start to finish. I wrote the first song when I was 16 years old, and that was actually the title track ‘Devils & Angels’.”

“When I first got to Nashville, I was writing a ton,” he admitted. “I was writing four to five times a week, so I was writing a lot of good music, more than I was used, in a short amount of time.”

“I want to give a huge shoutout to Jim Catino at Droptine Music, my team and everyone involved, for making the right choices, and I think we did that because the fans seem to like this project. I am happy with the way that it turned out,” he elaborated.

Favorite song on the album

McKeever listed “Lightning Speed” as his personal favorite song on the album, which he describes as “badass,” and he is drawn to the “heavier sounds.” “That song is just really cool, and the story it tells is real on so many levels,” he noted.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he revealed, “I am hoping to be on the road a ton in 2025 playing music for all my fans. I am still writing every day, and I am constantly making new music. I want to continue putting up good content for my fans.”

“Honestly, the sky is the limit. I am excited to see where I will be next January,'” he added.

Career-defining moment

On his career-defining moments, he shared, “I played competitive ice hockey for seven years, and I got three concussions, two of which were in the same season. Basically, I couldn’t do anything for a year and a half. The only thing I could do that didn’t hurt my head as much was play music.”

“If those concussions didn’t happen, I wouldn’t be in the position that I am today, so that was probably the biggest defining moment for me, as much as it hurt. It was good for me in the long run,” he said.

Dream female duet choices

McKeever listed Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Jessie Murph, and Dolly Parton as his dream female duet choices in music.

Biggest musical influences

His biggest musical influences include Jason Aldean and Eric Church, while from a songwriting standpoint, they include HARDY, Morgan Wallen, and Ernest.

“I love that whole crew… I think they are really crew, especially HARDY,” McKeever admitted. “Now, HARDY is getting into rock music, which I think is awesome.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he revealed, “New Beginnings.”

Superpowers of choice

McKeever listed “superspeed” and “flying” as his superpowers of choice. “I would love to have superspeed; that would be the cool superpower, and everything that comes along with it. Also, flying would be pretty fun,” he said.

“One of my favorite superheroes is The Flash,” he added.

Success

On his definition of the word success, McKeever said, “I would love to sell out a stadium and just listen to the people sing my music back to me.”

“Now, it’s hard to put a label on what success is. I am always grateful with what God and the fans have given me. I am never one to settle. In my eyes, I don’t think I will ever be successful enough in this industry,” he elaborated.

“I just hope for a long career and to make music for people,” he added.

Message for his fans about the new album

For his fans and supporters, he expressed, “I hope the fans love it, and it seems like they do from the feedback they have been giving me. Thank you so much for listening. This has been my biggest first month of a release ever, and it’s all thanks to the fans.”

“Thank you so much for listening, it means the world to me,” McKeever said, effusively.

“Devils & Angels” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

For more information on emerging country singer-songwriter Timmy McKeever and his new album, visit his Linktee page.