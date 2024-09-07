Chatting with the cast and creators of ‘That Parenting Musical’

The cast and creators of 'That Parenting Musical.' Photo Courtesy of That Parenting Musical.

The cast and creators of “That Parenting Musical” chatted about their new Off-Broadway production. These included Max Crumm, Vidushi Goyal, and screenwriters Graham and Kristina Fuller.

Graham Fuller is an award-winning writer, performer, and attorney from Colorado. “That Parenting Musical” is his first Off-Broadway show, which was developed in Colorado and New York back in 2017. He co-created the show with his wife, Kristina Fuller, who is an award-winning composer, performing artist, and educator in her own right.

“Our real-life children inspired us to write this,” Kristina said. “We started writing this when our kids were two and five. The show used to be called ‘In the Trenches,’ because that is what is commonly referred to that stage of life. It has a lot of subject matter and content.”

‘That Parenting Musical’

“This is our first Broadway show. We are hoping to make our mark, and be known on the scene a little bit,” Graham and Kristina said.

Max Crumm, who plays Child 1, is known for “Disaster!” and “Grease,” while Vidushi Goyal is excited to make her Off-Broadway debut in this show. “This show has been great. We’ve been busy and hard at work,” Crumm said.

“We’ve been involved with it for a while not,” Crumm admitted. “I really didn’t have to learn much about myself because I am in my young toddler heart. I was unleashing my inner self and doing my thing.”

“It is crazy. I am so thankful that they wanted me to stay throughout this whole project and come through. All the credit is to Graham and Kristina on this,” Goyal said about her Off-Broadway debut.

“We had to have a lot of flexibility, especially in the beginning of the process,” Goyal admitted. “As my character, Child 2, I learned to tap into my youth because I am not that young anymore.”

The tagline is: “raising kids is a comedy of errors.” The opening night for “That Parenting Musical” is on September 12th at Theatre Row in New York City.

Synopsis of the show

The synopsis is: This new musical explores the joys, challenges, and absurdities of parenthood, and so much more.

It was written by real-life mom and dad team, Graham and Kristina Fuller, and directed and choreographed by Jen Wineman, the cast features Natalie Bourgeois, Max Crumm, Vidushi Goyal, McKenna OGrudnik, Brian Owen, and Dwayne Washington.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Graham said, “Technology is fun to utilize. Social media is a really cool tool, but I also think it’s pretty crazy.”

“Technology allows us to work remotely, and to connect with people that we normally wouldn’t have had a chance to normally talk to,” Kristina said.

“Social media got us in touch with our producers in the first place,” Graham admitted.

“I love all the avenues and ways things are brought to people but I believe that the music is the driving force that drives the show and gets it where it needs to be, especially with this particular project,” Graham elaborated.

Success

On her definition of success, Kristina said, “Bringing joy and laughter to people, and making parents feel seen, and being heard. Also, being able to have a great night and relate to what they are seeing with this show.”

“I hope this show gets seen by as many people as possible… My hopes are for as many parents to see this as possible, and as many performers can get a chance to do the material,” Graham added.

“Success, for me, would be watching people do iterations of it such as changing the vocals parts, or have two moms or two dads. I want people to take it and make it their own. That would be really cool,” Goyal said.

To learn more about “That Parenting Musical,” check out its official website, and follow the show on Instagram.