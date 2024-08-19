Chatting with Terry Fator: Ventriloquist, impressionist, and ‘America’s Got Talent’ winner

Ventriloquist Terry Fator. Photo Credit: Jimmy Smith, The Activity.

Terry Fator is a ventriloquist, impressionist, and winner of Season 2 of “America’s Got Talent.”

After winning NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and selling out multiple Las Vegas resident shows, Terry is among the world’s most accomplished ventriloquists who can perform more than 200 celebrity voices.

His latest production, “Terry Fator: One Man, a Hundred Voices, a Thousand Laughs,” premiered at his new home at The Strat Hotel Casino & Tower in Las Vegas back in May of 2024.

Daily inspirations

On his daily inspirations as a ventriloquist, he said, “I wake up every morning knowing that I have a chance to be creative, to make people laugh, to have fun, to relax away from the stress of their day—who wouldn’t be inspired by that opportunity.”

“And as a person who has lived with ADHD my entire life, ventriloquism allows me to think for several people at once. What’s blessing for someone with my career,” he exclaimed.

Winning Season 2 of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Fator opened up about his win for the second season of “America’s Got Talent.” “It was truly surreal,” he admitted.

“Up to that point I had never been able to breakthrough to a huge audience. AGT catapulted me from a county fair and school performer into an internationally known Las Vegas headliner. It took me a few years to adjust to that,” he explained.

What he loves the most about being a ventriloquist

He is drawn to being a ventriloquist for several reasons. “Being able to take a cynical adult in the audience and through my songs, and jokes and parodies transform them into a child again,” he said.

“It is such a wonderful thing to be able to create the illusion of life in an inanimate object and make people laugh. It’s the most rewarding career I could ever hope for,” he acknowledged.

“Plus, it’s always fun at Starbucks to have my voice ordering a pumpkin spice latte without moving my lips,” he added.

The digital age

On being an artist and ventriloquist in the digital age, Fator said, “I very much enjoy creating content that I know will be shared by hundreds of thousands and even millions of people.”

“I see the comments and they let me know that I brought laughter and joy into their lives. I can’t ask for anything more than that,” he added.

Future plans

On his future plans, he said with a sweet laugh, “Lunch, then dinner. Wait. Long term plans?”

“I want to continue my Vegas residency at the Strat for a long long time and I would love to expand to television with my wonderful specials. Also, I am writing books. I like to keep myself busy,” he elaborated.

Advice for young and aspiring ventriloquists

For young and emerging ventriloquists, Fator said, “There is so much more to view on the internet that I didn’t have when I was young.”

“Being able to see the amazing ventriloquists perform from all over the world give the younger generation a leg up in the art. My advice is to never ever let a day go by that you don’t practice writing and perfecting your craft,” he explained.

Career-defining moments

On his career-defining moments, he shared, “Without a doubt my appearance on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ but also when Simon Cowell named me one of the top entertainers he had ever discovered in the world.”

“I never got approval from my father and it left an emptiness in me that was filled when Simon said that. It really changed my psyche,” he acknowledged.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, Fator said, “If you are happy in what you are doing and are able to make a living at it, then you are a success.”

“If you wake up every morning and can’t wait to be creative you are a success. If you can even in a small way change people’s lives for the better, you are a success. If you have a soulmate like I do, you are a success,” he elaborated.

“Strive to be the best you can possibly be at whatever you love, and success will come to you,” he added.

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Fator said, “I very much I appreciate their continued support and love for what I do.”

“It literally drives me, and I will never stop working as hard as I can to bring you fresh material to make you feel joy and lift your spirits. It is my calling,” he concluded.

To learn more about ventriloquist Terry Fator, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.