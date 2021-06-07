Chatting with Stephen Nichols of ‘Days of Our Lives’

Connect with us

Emmy-nominated actor Stephen Nichols of “Days of Our Lives” chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of the upcoming Coastal Entertainment Zoom event with Wally Kurth on June 13.

“I am looking forward to it,” he said about the Zoom event with co-star Wally Kurth. “Wally is one of my favorite people. I admire his talent immensely, and he is one of the kindest people I know.”

To learn more about this forthcoming Zoom event with these two Emmy-nominated actors, click here.

On his daily motivations as a daytime actor, Nichols said, “What motivates me each day is my unending gratitude for my being able to work consistently as an actor for so many years. Working in daytime is one of the only (potentially decades-long) steady jobs in our industry.”

When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy in the daytime drama world, he explained, “I was told early on, when I was a student at LACC Theatre Academy, learn your lines by rote. Do whatever it takes to get off book by the first rehearsal. That training has been a lifesaver, particularly in the daytime realm.”

For young and aspiring actors, he furnished the following advice. “Tip No. 1: Do not get into acting unless you are truly passionate about it. The odds are already against you having any success, so you have to love it enough to persevere through some lean times and hopefully, you will get work and build a fulfilling career for yourself,” he said.

“Tip No. 2, get on stage as much as you can,” he said. “There’s no better training or experience than working in front of a live audience. Tip No. 3, don’t let anyone take your power. Directors, producers, fellow actors, trolls on social media, and acting coaches. This is your work, so own it and don’t compromise your vision. Work hard. This isn’t about being famous or having the most followers. It’s about creating something beautiful, thereby fostering a connection with your audience and maybe even moving them.”

He acknowledged that there have been several moments in his career that have helped define him. “I have had the good fortune to have some talented mentors who were willing to give of their time,” he said.

“One of the first plays I performed in was Edward Albee’s ‘A Zoo Story,’ which is basically an extended monologue for the character of Jerry. The director was a great guy,  Jim Nasella. I was having trouble breaking through at one point in the play and I told Jim about my
struggle. Jim knew the great actor Charles Durning. He said Charlie once told him, ‘You won’t always be inspired, don’t wait for inspiration, sometimes it’s just hard work.’ Those words of wisdom were the engine that got me through. To this day I never forget that, and I don’t wait
for inspiration.”

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, “Grand baby bliss.”

On his definition of success, Nichols concluded, “If your work is fulfilling and affords you the ability to give your loved ones a good life, help out in the community and you still have plenty of time to spend with your family, that is success.”

