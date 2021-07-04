Chatting with Stef ‘Sharky’ Schultz

Stef 'Sharky' Schultz. Photo Credit: Kristine Canterbury

Artist, music producer, and poet Stef “Sharky” Schultz chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her career, influences, and latest projects.

On her inspirations as an artist, music producer, and poet, she said, “Trauma. It happens to all of us, but it has been the most unexpectedly inspirational thing to me over the years, so I’m just thankful to have had a few different outlets to convert any negativity into fuel for things that beauty can be found in…poetry being a huge one. In my early teens, I printed out some of my poems at the time, fashioned a few little booklets, and left them anonymously in different public libraries like a dork.”

“I still have some ISBN’s leftover that I bought in bulk from when I had my comic series printed a couple of years back, so I plan to use one on a book of poetry and have that printed too, sometime in the future when I don’t have to worry about immediate ROI. I’ve always been a storyteller too — I started working on a tale over half my life ago about two people who cross paths when they were never supposed to, and then everything falls apart on a globally catastrophic scale. I’m strangely compelled this year to go ahead and finish and release that story, after having neglected it for so long…maybe we’ll be talking about it again later when it’s released and becomes a big deal?” she elaborated.

She continued, Art has always been a massive inspiration, I usually make a point to visit galleries and museums if possible wherever I’ve lived….which has wound up being in a lot of different cities because I move every couple of years! My own work was featured for a while in a gallery on Panama City Beach in my birth state of Florida…briefly up in the Springfield, Missouri Museum of Art….then I practically took over a small private gallery in Austin, where my paintings were featured nearly the whole time I lived in the area. I used to take commissions, but my focus has shifted to art licensing. Music has come to the rescue more times than I can tell by now.”

“I grew up listening to the classics, to film and video game scores, and just a bit of everything, honestly,” she said. When I was nine, I started writing songs and singing them in public, while others played guitar or piano for me. Then I began doing my own recording, composing, arranging, and producing when I was around 13 and had managed to figure out how to acquire and connect the gear.”

“These days I publish under my stage name, Sorry Little Sharky, and I still have a lot to learn, but I have some solid titles under my belt, like Raise Hell and Beauty in Futility, as well as many promising projects on the horizon. Also keep an ear out for my collaboration with my talented friend Jia (babyGEE), her song featuring my voice is going to be done sooner than later, and she’ll be contributing vocals as well! I have reached out to composers over the years who’ve inspired me, and I’ve received many compliments and much helpful advice for my work, but a couple have even stayed in touch over the years, like Nathan McCree (Tomb Raider), Jerry Berlongieri (Alter Echo, Descent 3), and Sarp Esin. Sarp and I went in 50/50 on a song called Default State, where I did art/lyrics and vocals and he composed the entire arrangement. Nathan and I hope to collaborate too one of these days, when life settles down a bit more.”

“Film has always been a major source of inspiration, and I will never have seen enough of them,” she exclaimed. “Honestly, I enjoy anything cerebral, and I’ve always appreciated international films quite a lot too….love me some subtitles. Then in 2018 I found out how to break into work behind the camera, and in front of it, so that’s been inspiring too for the last handful of years, and has allowed me to cross paths with so many amazing people. As a crew member, I have worked live events, been a lighting/AV technician, operated cameras, decorated sets, acquired and managed props, and whatever else needed to be done. I’ve been on documentaries, motion pictures, commercials, reality TV, and even multiple music videos.”

“As a talent, I’ve most notably been featured in a DELL internal ad and I also fell into a speaking role in multiple scenes of an upcoming feature film I helped coordinate, called No More Goodbyes that was made by the same folks who also put together a movie I worked on last year, Rekindling Christmas, which as you know so well, Markos, was just nominated for an Emmy! Happy to see everyone who worked so hard on it getting the recognition we deserve, it’s so rewarding!

“I have also made my own thought-provoking music and poetry videos. I look forward to bringing close friends I made during a couple of years I was in Texas to help me cinematographically up my game on projects in the future…..world conquest will surely follow,” she added.

On her biggest influences growing up, she said, “My tastes are multifarious because my greatest influences were other artists, cartoonists, filmmakers, and composers. Comics-wise, I grew up with the work of Gary Larson, Charles M. Schulz, and Bill Watterson, along with splashes of some other stuff here and there along the way. My father Mike V. Schultz is an artist as well so that was an omnipresent and positive influence. But before most of that, I came up with a character called “Misterguy” when I was so young that I could barely hold a pencil—and I never stopped drawing him, or anything else.”

“Eventually, I finished writing, drawing, lettering, coloring, and printing his story, juxtaposed with other absurd comics, and it all became a miniseries, then I planned and executed The Sorry Little Tour, a series of national signings and exhibitions to get the work out into the world. I’m grateful to have met many heroes during that time, and made many friends that still keep up with me regularly….this too is an ongoing source of inspiration! I even had a brief email correspondence with Walter Koenig after meeting him in person in LA in 2017. I’ve always loved Star Trek, but the gentleman’s done so much more than that, so when he read and enjoyed my comic, said I had ‘an unchained mind,’ and told me about one of his own series, called RAVER — it was unforgettable, and such an encouragement,” she elaborated.

On being an artist in the digital age, she said, Technology is great because there are so many tools that can open so many doors, and connect us to so many opportunities; but there is a danger, and that is oversaturation. Between the surplus of social media platforms and so many voices raised all at once, it’s been hard to gain traction sometimes and not be lost in the cacophony. If you do what you love and love what you do….then keep creating, keep sharing your work however you can, and never stop learning about how to take it to the next level. Use every tool you do have to learn about every new opportunity you can. For those who are afraid of change — do your best to embrace it, because it is the only constant in life.”

Regarding her proudest professional moments, she said, “Getting to sing my original work on live TV a few times while I was in Austin was really fun…I even eventually got a feature on a long-running public access show called Up Late Austin, thanks to my friends who worked on it. I managed to do the whole show on the same day I got back to town from an 18-hour drive following Christmas! A couple of years prior, in California, I got to sing the top tracks from my 2017 album at my friend Dan Vado’s venue, the SLG Art Boutiki in San Jose, and earn the mutual admiration of folks whose work I had followed for many years…that meant a lot to me too and was a great little stop along the way.”

“Whenever people have picked up my work from off the table at a show and exclaimed, ‘WOW!’ before eagerly examining or flipping through it….or asks me questions about how to follow their own dreams when I’m on panels at pop culture conventions…it reminds me never to doubt how powerful each of us can be because we do touch the lives of others around us every day. Every time I hear I’ve inspired someone, it’s priceless, it’s humbling, and it never gets old,” she said.

On her future plans, she said, “Well, when a love of conservation was combined with a penchant for character design, it was easy for me to come up with Hunnie Bumble and Friends! I created them during quarantine in 2020 and came up with a cute little introductory story for her on my website. The plan is to donate a good percentage of proceeds from product sales to support a handful of reputable organizations that will do massive good for this planet we love. Needless to say, I would like to find eco-friendly ways of manufacturing my products, and so many designs are waiting in the wings (pun intended) but in the meantime, I do have a few tees and other odds and ends up on Amazon! I’m happy to say that free digital ‘sticker packs’ are up on Signal and Telegram too, so everyone can download/share them, and help spread the word. Look out for more, as the lineup of adorable characters will continue to grow.”

When asked about the best advice that she was ever given, she responded, “It’s hard to choose, I’ve been given a lot of fantastic advice from so many people, and I always take every bit of it I can: Remove ‘try’ from your vocabulary, it’s an energy-wasting word. Don’t wait on others to make your dreams happen…You are the magic.”But I’d have to say the advice that has gotten me through the darkest times comes from my mother…that this life, however, we choose to live it, and when all is said and done — it is a collection of memories…not much more and not much less, and it’s just not meant to be taken too seriously. I want to make as many great memories as possible….so I travel, see new places, meet new people, and I am always making my world bigger.”

On her definition of success, she said, “Success has a lot of different meanings to me…it’s not as simple as looking in the dictionary. It should be that simple, but I’m a chronic overthinker. Success for me is fulfilling your dreams, as many as possible, in any capacity and if a dream turns into a nightmare, I believe success is being able to reflect on what happened and learn from the experience. You should be far, far more afraid of regret than failure…I encourage you to challenge the parameters of your reality, because if you’re feeling trapped — it’s probably time for a change, so be brave, be bold! It’s your life, so you shouldn’t be waiting on anyone else.”

“I believe most artists with a pulse also feel that ‘success’ means getting to live comfortably one day off of any number of our creations, and I’m not unique in wishing for that same thing. I’m unique in enough other regards to not have to be unique in this one too, dash it all,” she concluded.

To learn more about Stef “Sharky” Schultz, check out her website, and follow her on Twitter and Instagram.