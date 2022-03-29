Chatting with rising electronic duo HUTS

Rising duo HUTS. Photo Courtesy of HUTS

Rising duo HUTS out of the Netherlands has delivered a hit new EDM-pop track “Kill My Lonely,” out on Virgin Records. After its international radio premiere this month on Sirius XM BPM from Grammy-nominated DJ StoneBridge, the song secured the top #1 spot on Muzyczne Radio in Poland.

HUTS is comprised of Jordi Coenradie (“Jordan Jay”), who made a name for himself in the Future House scene (signing on Don Diablo’s HEXAGON, Spinnin’, Universal, and with collaborations with the likes of Breathe Carolina and The Him), and Stijn (IDETTO), who has been actively doing production work for big-name DJs in the industry.

Where does the name HUTS come from?

HUTS is kind of a running joke in The Netherlands. It’s kind of like a catchphrase we use when something goes well or if you win something, etc.. we thought it would be funny, and catchy at the same time as internationally it doesn’t have the same meaning, but it’s still very catchy and easy to pronounce.

How did you two meet?

We both went to the same music school. Since we started off in different classes, we didn’t speak more than a word or two up until the second year.

Why did you decide to collaborate?

We had become really good friends over the years and stayed in contact after we both graduated. Jordan felt a bit stuck at home, as he spent most of his days in his bedroom studio. So when a mutual friend connected us both if we were interested in renting a studio space his dad owned, it was a perfect outcome.



Since we have both a studio in the same building now, we started working together on projects kind of automatically, it started by checking each other’s music, having a fresh set of ears for your own track, but quickly developed in planning to do a project together, this became HUTS.

Congratulations on your nomination from the Future House Music Awards? How did that come about?

Thanks! We’ve been working with them (Future House Music) for years now and they respect our project. Our release(s) on their label have been performing great and that is why they nominated us.

If someone has never heard your music before, is “Kill My Lonely” the best introduction to the ‘HUTS’ sound?

“Kill My Lonely” definitely is a solid example of the HUTS sound. We love having pop hooks and big productions that sound very thick, but are also very easy to listen to.

How is your relationship working with Virgin Records?

It’s great! Our latest single is doing great on European Radio (specifically Polish) and our first single with them (“Red Lipstick”) is also performing great!

What expectations should an artist have when they sign a deal with a label?

If you don’t put in the work yourself, don’t expect a label to do it. A label should be an amplifier of what you’re already doing. Not many labels will build you up from zero.

Why do you think the best DJs in the world are Dutch?

We think because we have a lot of dance music history in our little country.

Who are your music inspirations?

It ranges from pop to dubstep to lofi. We always try to do our own take on something that is based on everything we’ve heard throughout our life.

What other artists would you love to collaborate with?

We would love to work with well-known pop vocalists such as Jason Derulo.

What is a type of song you haven’t done yet that you would like to explore?



Not sure! We’ve pretty much explored most genres whilst producing music. We’ve even written singer/songwriter pop songs that Jordi sings, but we’re not going to release that!

What MainStage event would excite you the most to perform at?



Tomorrowland would be amazing!

Tell us about your label. Do you develop other artists?



Yes! We help out young producers with their mix and direction, as well as strategically planning releases and bringing artists together for collaborations that benefit everyone.

What is your philosophy or approach to success?



It’s a balance between focus on success and focus on doing what you love. If you’re not working hard on your dream, someone else will!

What advice would you offer other artists trying to break into the music industry?



Do what is popular, but give it your own spin. It may sound weird, but going completely in your own direction almost never pays off.

“Kill My Lonely” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about HUTS, follow them on Instagram.