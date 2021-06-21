Chatting with rising actress Mercedes De La Cruz

Mercedes De La Cruz. Photo Credit: Sarah England

Rising actress Mercedes De La Cruz chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the new movie “The Machine,” and working with Adam Davenport.

On being a part of “The Machine,” she said, “Working on this movie couldn’t have worked out better for me. I am actually from Vancouver, Canada but last November moved out here to Belgrade to be with my long term Serbian/Canadian partner. Every time I booked a role in Canada I had to travel back and quarantine just so I could work. When this opportunity came about to work in Belgrade and be with my partner it was a dream come true!”

“Also working in comedy is so much fun. I’m constantly laughing. Bert Kreischer is a hilarious man that does such a great job of making fun of the everyday stuff that we can totally relate to! As the producer of the movie as well, Bert works very hands-on with the director Peter Atencio. He’s there at every take adding new hilarious ideas all the time,” she said.

“Filming in Serbia adds an interesting element too,” she said. “It’s a bit of a trip listening to the assistant director talk to the background performers in Serbian and then have to change to English to address us, English actors. Sometimes we get addressed in the wrong language. The crew is phenomenal like that too! Many of them speak 4 or more languages which you’ll sometimes hear one right after the other. Everyone is really great at their jobs and everything has been running very smoothly.”

Regarding her daily motivations, she said, “When I’m working on set I definitely do not need any motivation. I absolutely love my job. When I’m acting I’m so incredibly alive.”

“On a day-to-day basis, it’s pretty easy for me to stay motivated too. I have no problem doing physical activity, eating a strict diet, or working long hours. I’ve always been someone who strives in most areas. I think I have a harder time giving myself a break actually. Over the past few years, I’ve been focusing on slowing down, relaxing more, refining my “doing” down to what’s really important, and allowing myself to nap guilt-free,” she explained.

She had great words about working Adam Davenport. “Adam is an absolute gem. I still can’t get over how we connected in Belgrade Serbia out of all places. I was certainly not expecting to find a native English-speaking acting coach of his caliber in the Balkans! His comprehensive acting school was exactly what I was looking for, and to find it here is a trip,” she said.

“Not only is Adam my acting teacher who also coaches me for all my auditions as well as helps me tape them, but he is my publicist and one of my dearest friends! It was he who coached me for my last four bookings, including ‘The Machine’ which I am currently filming. He honestly is my biggest support in acting lately. My boyfriend and I joke that Adam is my ‘acting boyfriend.’ I honestly don’t know what I’d do without him,” she said.

She opened up about her submission for the Emmy Awards. “I am in consideration for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie for my performance in Lonestar Christmas on Lifetime. It’s a super cute romantic comedy where I play Deena Diaz, a quirky fun-loving and compassionate girl who pushes her best friend and business partner to follow his heart. The film was directed by Lucie Guest and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime,” she said.

“I honestly can’t believe that this is my reality! I had no idea even six months ago that I was eligible to become a member of the Television Academy, let alone be in the running for this kind of honor! I still feel like I’m dreaming,” she added.

On being an actress in the digital age, she said, “I love it! I love how fast Information gets processed and delivered and how things are more at the tips of our fingers. I feel like opportunities are made so much more accessible to everyone through the internet for casting independent projects, collaborations and connecting people in general. In the past I may have felt self-conscious asking for someone’s phone number, but now it’s so easy to ask for someone’s Instagram handle. This makes it simple to see what projects are coming up, asking for help in any area you can think of, reaching out to people you may not know well and staying current and fresh in their minds. I used to feel a bit in the dark about this elusive acting world, and now I feel a lot more in the know.”

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “Abundance, Baby! There is enough for everyone! Don’t get caught up in the story of acting being ‘hard to get into.’ You literally can do anything you put your mind to, so drop any story that you tell yourself of why you can’t. Acting isn’t just for ‘pretty’ people. There are many perfect roles for everyone. Acting is for all people of all ages, shapes, size, genders and acting capabilities. Always be a student of your craft, help as many people as you can along the way, listening is one of the most valuable skills you can cultivate and just be yourself, no one is better at being you than you are.”

She also opened up about her upcoming projects. “I wrapped filming the co-lead in the feature film Because You’re Dead To Me opposite Gardiner Millar and written and directed by Chris Maruna. The film is a two-hander horror/drama about a crooked lawyer who wakes up in a strange hotel room, unable to recall how he got there. All he knows is that he’s been there before. Then a strange visitor arrives. The film is currently being submitted to festivals,” she said.

“I also just finished filming a role opposite Nick Robinson in the Netflix miniseries Maid, directed by John Wells. It’s about a single mother who turns to housekeeping to barely make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy. The series is based on the New York Times best-selling book written by Stephanie Land,” she said.

“And…as you know, I’m currently filming a role in the upcoming feature film The Machine, based on Kreischer’s hit viral story,” she added.

“Described as The Hangover meets Midnight Run, the film is a genre-bending comedy inspired by Bert Kreischer’s real-life adventures and subsequent breakout stand-up routine The Machine, which has been viewed more than 85 million times. In it, his past catches up with him when he and his father (played by Mark Hamill) are kidnapped by those Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia,” she explained.

On her definition of success, she said, “My definition of success has definitely changed a lot over the years. It used to mean how much work I’ve done or how much money I’d make. Now my everyday goal is joy, peace and love and how much fun I can have doing it.”

“The beauty is that it all comes in infinite ways! I don’t have to focus on one area to make it happen. I get to just enjoy everything I’m doing no matter what it is and I’m winning! I used to think I had to focus solely on my career to make it happen, but now I see that if I focus on simply enjoying than my career and all over areas flourish,” she said.

To learn more about actress Mercedes De La Cuz, follow her on Instagram.