Chatting with Restless Road: ‘Bar Friends’ Tour and ‘Growing Old With You’ single

Restless Road. Photo Credit: Angelea Presti

The country group Restless Road chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about their headlining tour, and their new single “Growing Old With You.”

Restless Road is comprised of such band members as Zach Beeken, Colton Pack, and Garrett Nichols.

On the origin of their band name, they said, “It’s just two words that sound good together. It just rolled off the tongue. We wish there was a good story behind it but there isn’t.”

They revealed that their music and songwriting is influenced by real-life experiences. “As songwriters, you have to take from your experiences but keep your minds always open and listen to what is going on around you, and the people around you, and their experiences,” they elaborated.

‘Bar Friends’ Tour

Their first headlining tour, the “Bar Friends” Tour, starts April 6, where Shelby Darrall and Kat & Alex will be joining them as direct support. “We are pumped and we are ready for it,” they exclaimed.

It will include a tour stop at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre on May 18. “Honestly, the fans can expect a show that is packed with energy, and moments where you get to really learn who we are. That’s the big goal of this: for people to leave already knowing what the songs are but also getting a look into who we are as people as well,” they said.

“We are so excited to go back to New York, it is always a great time there. It is going to be fun,” they added.

Speaking of New York, they were afforded the opportunity to open for country superstar Kane Brown at Madison Square Garden back in January of 2022. “Madison Square Garden is one of the most iconic venues of all time, so to get to do it right out the gate, you couldn’t ask for anything more,” they said.

“That venue has such a history so to say that we were just a little part of that history is just surreal,” they acknowledged.

The band has launched a Tik Tok contest to find local bands in each market to open for them.

‘Growing Old With You’ single

Their new single single “Growing Old With You” impacts radio on March 28, 2022. “We had that song in our back pocket for a while and we waited for the right moment to put it out. Then, we found out that we were going to be on ‘The Bachelor,’ so that was the perfect moment to debut that song. We got in the studio, we recorded it, and we put it out. Ever since we performed it on ‘The Bachelor,’ it has been going so well for us,” they said.

“It is the best-performing song that we have put out up until this point. People are really connecting with the message and the sentiment behind it. They are starting to put it in their weddings and for their first dance songs, and that is so cool to watch,” they added.

Digital age

On being artists in the digital age, they said jokingly, “We like to call ourselves crypto-country artists.”

“It has always been our goal to someday be the biggest country music band in the world,” they said. “Now, with technology and social media, there is a whole new frontier. We are having so much fun with this space, and we have been embraced online in all of these different social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.”

“We are having fun singing songs, making music, and being funny, and just letting people in our lives,” they added.

On the title of the current chapter of their lives, they said, “On Our Way.”

Dream collaboration choice

Restless Road listed country queen Reba McEntire as their dream collaboration choice in music. “We would pick Reba, that way, our parents will think we are cool,” they said. “Reba is awesome, we got to meet her backstage at the Grand Ole Opry and she was super sweet to us. It would be a cool bucket list item to do a duet with her.”

If they were to have any superpower, they noted that it would be “flying” and “teleportation.” “That would be fun because airfare is expensive,” they said with a laugh. “We all travel a lot so if we can all fly that would be pretty cool.”

Success

They defined the word success as “fulfilling the dream of being country singers” ever since they were young. “Success, to us, is being a band together, doing music, and getting to do that for a living and sharing it with our families and friends,” they said.

“We wake up every day, we connect with people and we deliver messages that relate. For us, we are doing exactly what we’ve always wanted to do, and we will keep doing it,” they said.

“Growing Old With You” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. “So far the fans seem to really connect with the song, and we hope that continues to happen as it is out on the radio and it reaches more and more people,” they said.

To learn more about the band Restless Road and their tour dates, check out their official website.