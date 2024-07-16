Chatting with Rachel Kove: Entertainer, entrepreneur, podcast host, and mother

Rachel Kove. Photo Credit: Joe Tabb

Rachel Kove is an actress, singer-songwriter, podcast host, entrepreneur and mother. She chatted about “The Loved Mom,” her new online platform which helps women.

She is the daughter of veteran actor Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai” series and “The Karate Kid” franchise), and the twin sister of Jesse Kove (“Cobra Kai”).

First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt once said: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” This quote applies to Rachel Kove.

Kove on ‘The Loved Mom’

“The Loved Mom was birthed from my deep desire to end loneliness for Mothers by creating a tribe and community in a safe space that prioritizes self-care and emotional wellness,” she said.

“I want a supportive environment for moms to feel heard, loved, and inspired. A place where they can build connections and develop emotional life skills to help them feel confident to go after their goals and dreams,” she elaborated.

“With this passion, I began collaborating with “Did You See Me Productions” and it’s owner Marisa Milroy. And now… the Loved Mom is here,” she added.

Daily motivations

Regarding her daily motivations, she remarked, “My dreams motivate me. Experiencing my greatest potential motivates me. Being the best Mother to my son motivates me. I want to use my talents, skills, and art to help bring more love, joy, and connection into this very stressful and chaotic world.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, she shared, “It feels both overwhelming and exciting. I think technology and social media provide incredible opportunities for people to grow personally and professionally. The key is balance, and to have exceptional self-awareness and boundaries with technology.”

Future plans

Regarding her future plans, she said, “I have various projects I’m working on in my entrepreneurial and entertainment career. My main priority is to continue to develop and expand on the Loved Mom so that I can reach and help as many mothers as possible.”

“I plan to finish my first album, and I just finished acting in the film ‘It’s Not About the Notebook.’ A comedy about romantic addiction that I co-wrote and produced with my creative partner Joe Tabb,” she added.

‘Kicking It with the Koves’ podcast

She opened up about being a part of the “Kicking It with the Koves” podcast. “It’s been a very meaningful and memorable experience—one I will never forget,” she said.

“The conversations with our guests have been inspiring, informative, and enlightening. I am so lucky to be able to share these moments with my family,” she added.

Being the twin sister of Jesse Kove and daughter of Martin Kove

Talent runs in her bloodline. On being the twin sister of Jesse Kove and the daughter of Martin Kove, she revealed, “My brother is my best friend. We talk every day. To have someone by my side since the womb creates a never-ending security in life.”

“Jesse is the funniest person I know, and he has a heart of gold,” she said. “My Dad has shown me what’s possible in this world if I am willing to work hard for what I want, never give up, and go after my dreams.”

“He has always supported me and believed in me. That’s always given me the confidence to go after my goals,” she added.

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she remarked, ” There have been many, especially with my music career. This moment showed me how supported I am by the Universe, and how powerful we all are if we are present and focus on what we want to create.”

Kove continued, “I met my music producer, Jonathan Smith (The Real Jon Smith), at Native South Studios at a cafe in Westlake. I had just come back from a family trip to Nashville. I had met someone in the music industry when I was in Tennessee who told me to record two songs when I get back to LA and send them to him.”

“Two months later, I am singing to myself as I often do, and John sits down next to me, with his girlfriend sipping his cup of coffee. He turns over to me and says, ‘Hey, are you an artist.’ I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ He said, ‘I can tell.’ He proceeded to tell me that he was a music producer. I have recorded two incredible songs with him, and we have become wonderful friends,” she elaborated.

Success

On her definition of the word success, Kove said, “Success, to me, means accomplishing something I say I will do.”

Closing thoughts about ‘The Loved Mom’

Kove stated about “The Loved Mom,” “I want people to know that connection heals. We need tribe. We need community. We were never meant to do motherhood alone.”

“Prioritizing self-care is not selfish; it’s a necessity. The Loved Mom is here to help support Women in living a balanced and fulfilling life,” she concluded.

To learn more about Rachel Kove, follow her on Instagram.