Chatting with Paul Tazewell: Oscar-nominated costume designer

Academy Award nominee Paul Tazewell (“West Side Story”) chatted about his costume designing for the Broadway musical “Suffs.”
Markos Papadatos

Background on Paul Tazewell

Tazewell is costume designer for film, theatre, dance, and opera and television. Throughout his career, he went on to win a Tony Award, an Emmy Award, and was nominated for the Oscar for “Best Achievement in Costume Design” for “West Side Story.”

Tazewell on his 2024 Drama Desk nomination

On his Drama Desk Award nomination, he said, “It feels amazing. I am so honored to have been nominated. It is so great to have my work acknowledged, especially for this wonderful production of ‘Suffs’.”

Tazewell went on to win the 2024 Drama Desk Award for “Outstanding Costume Design of a Musical” for “Suffs.”

Tazewell on ‘Suffs’: ‘It’s a very important story’

Tazewell is drawn to the musical “Suffs” for several reasons.

“I think it’s a very important story,” he admitted. “It’s a story of courageous women that work to get their vote. It speaks to the history of these courageous women, where all of their stories are very diverse, and it speaks to today, and where we find ourselves as modern people.”

Tazewell’s advice for young and aspiring costume designers

For young and aspiring costume designers, he encouraged them to “hold onto their passion.”

“Walk through life with intention, and be patient,” he expressed. “If you continue to connect with what you are doing, then it is inevitable that you will succeed.”

Tazewell furnishes his definition of success

On his definition of the word success, Tazewell said, “Finding joy in all the decisions that I make.

To learn more about Paul Tazewell, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

