Chatting with Mikaela Phillips: Actress and producer

Mikaela Phillips. Photo Credit: Winnie Angel Photography.

Actress and producer Mikaela Phillips chatted about her latest endeavors in the entertainment business.

Recognized in the Top Twenty Women of the Year Awards

Most recently, she was recognized in the Top Twenty Women of the Year Awards.

“It was truly thrilling and immensely rewarding to be recognized,” she exclaimed. “As a female who has navigated a highly competitive field, it was wonderful to not only be in the company of other successful, driven and outstanding women who are also leaders and pioneers in this category, but gratifying to see my work, accomplishments, and credits acknowledged by a leading industry platform and high-profile brand such as Deluxe Version magazine.”

“I’m very proud to be honored with this award and look forward to continuing to forge a path for women in our industries and knocking goals out of the park,” she added.

Latest projects

On her latest projects, she shared, “Presently, I have a few productions on the horizon, including an origin story based on the IP and character Zavier from the Magic Wars trilogy of urban fantasy novels by best selling author Chrys Phillips.”

“I’m joining the anticipated feature film adaption as a producer and also will be seen in a supporting role as well. Additionally, it’s a pleasure to announce that award-winning Director James Pratt and I, are teaming up to work on our second film together,” she elaborated.

Motivations as an entertainer

On her daily motivations as a performer and entertainer, she said, “I genuinely have such a passion and adoration to tell stories and bring them to life. There’s something so rewarding and fun, in spearheading an idea from concept to final completion and seeing it take form and come to life for audiences and viewers to enjoy.”

She continued, “My motivation definitely stems highly from loving what I do, in addition to being a self-motivated and hard working individual with goals and key objectives I want to achieve as an individual and that can enrich our screen industry overall.”

“Many people enter this industry for the wrong reasons, chasing fame, clout or money, when the true motivation should be in the work that you’re doing, the people you’re doing it with and what you are leaving behind,” she added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, she said, “I’m a 90s baby, so I grew up with landline phones, flip phones and old-school computer screens haha so my generation has really gotten to see the digital age begin and take on a whole new level in the most recent years.”

She continued, “It’s cool to be able to function in a society where we have endless opportunities at our fingertips – quite literally – that have been brought to us through technology. Especially in my line of work, social media and streaming platforms have been invaluable to how the landscape has changed, grown and is able to be leveraged.”

“That being said, I do think sometimes these luxuries are taken for granted and we shouldn’t forget personal morals or values and what is truly important at the end of the day,” she added.

Phillips traces her Greek roots

She shared that she has Greek roots. “I do have half Greek family ancestry mixed with some Italian roots from grandparents and of course, am also Australian as a born and raised Aussie!” she exclaimed.

“One of the most beautiful things about Australia is how culturally diverse our country is, and there are a lot of Europeans and European-inspired culture in our cities. The Mediterranean diet is revered as one of the healthiest and best cuisines and I have to say, it’s a yummy one too,” she said.

Advice for young and aspiring actors and filmmakers

For young and aspiring actors and producers, she said, “To keep it simple… hone your craft, build your resume/repertoire and create your own opportunities!”

She continued, “Don’t sit around and wait for the perfect casting call or an individual to approach you, you have all the resources to create your own short film, feature, web series, book, reel etc. that will not only keep you busy and learning in a hands on way, but that you can utilize through a variety of ways (festival circuit, social media, awards) to either gain representation or even put yourself on the map for the jobs you’re ultimately striving towards!”

“There’s a quote… nothing can be created out of nothing – so go and do something! create something! be something! you’ve got nothing to lose,” she added.

Best advice she has ever been given

On the best advice that she has ever been given, she shared, “I’d probably have to say, anything from my mum.”

“As for other mentors and industry leaders, there are a few out there I enjoy listening to and their advice and intel they share professionally has definitely been great advice, I’ve been able to implement on how to navigate specific objectives and scenarios and shift the dynamic from a potential loss to profitable situation,” she elaborated.

Success

On her definition of the word success, Phillips said, “For me, success means achieving the goals and aspirations I set for myself and crossing that finish line whilst enjoying the journey along the way.”

“Success is knowing you can have it all and making that happen, be that however each individual sees ‘having it all’ as. And I think the notion of success should constantly be revisited as you continue to grow and evolve in who you are as a person,” she concluded.

