Chatting with Michael Peres: Entrepreneur, journalist, radio host, and software engineer

Michael Peres. Photo Courtesy of Michael Peres

Michael Peres is a serial entrepreneur, journalist, radio host, and software engineer that is best known for founding various tech and media startups, and pioneering the Breaking 9 To 5 work model. Peres resides in Seattle, Washington, and is the Editor-In-Chief at Peres Daily, Breaking 9 To 5, and Israel Now News.

Peres currently works for Hexa Web Systems, Inc. (all companies are actually subsidiaries of HWS). He was diagnosed with ADHD and other learning disabilities when he was young. Over the years, he’s managed to develop his own unorthodox methods of functioning, which has inspired a movement helping other aspiring entrepreneurs devise their own means of weaponizing perceived limitations. Essentially, Peres believes in promoting a mindset toward a business where horizons are boundless.

On his plans for 2021 and beyond, he said, “The tech industry is so dynamic, chaotic and unpredictable that it’s really hard to say where I will be heading. The real question is “am I making the most of every day” so my direction can remain fruitful. My focus is carving my skills and knowledge at this very moment so I can easily identify opportunities and adjust to the demand of ever-changing environment.

If I had to make a prediction, leveraging Hexa Web Systems’ incredible resources to help singers, actors, entrepreneurs and other such public figures find success in their career via strong representation and online footprint is a current focus of ours.

“Additionally, I’m excited about the launch of three news publications. We are looking forward to becoming leaders in the publication space,” he said.

To learn more about Peres Daily, check out its official website. For more information on Breaking 9 to 5, visit its homepage. Also, check out the website Isreal Now News.

On being a serial entrepreneur in the digital age, he responded, ” I’ve operated outside of the digital age but diversifying your skills is crucial to long-term survival. Especially within the tech domain: Complacency is the death of you. The moment one gets comfortable with a new language or technical skill, is usually the moment where you must move onto the next tool. It’s easy to get caught up on where we’re comfortable but it’s important to always look forward, develop tools that are re-usable with a wide set of applications.”

“It feels great, and stressful at the same time,” he said. “I’ve grown comfortable with the stress that comes with operating at the forefront of these industries, almost addicted, to be honest. I could never imagine myself being a journalist, or representing public figures, entrepreneur,s and artists. But this is precisely the result of constantly willing to make yourself uncomfortable and explore new terrain.”

For aspiring software engineers and for people that wish to go into media either as a journalist or radio host or both, he said, “The skeletons in your closet make great ammunition.”

“We’re all guilty of liking what we’re good at. Many of us might be great at STEM-based disciplines and assume that pursuing a direction that requires an artistic skillset is a direction not worth entertaining. However, contrary to a popular misconception, great developers can also be great designers and vice versa. As someone who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of ADHD, learning to weaponize my perceived limitations has been instrumental to solving the important challenges in life forward,” he elaborated.

You can be a software engineer and a journalist. In fact, taking the less traveled direction has many perks, and in many cases makes you an indispensable asset,” he added.

When asked about his career-defining moments, he said, “I would like to hope that every moment in my life helps define me. Every experience is an opportunity for me to better understand myself, calculate, and adjust forward. Sorry, don’t know if I should start recounting specific experiences, I can if you feel it’s needed.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “The current chapter in my life feels like the final checks of a rocketship I have spent years building. I’m excited for my trip to the moon.”

Regarding his definition of success, he said, “To me, success isn’t sitting back on a beach never having to work again. In fact, to me, that sounds like a nightmare. Success to me is proving to myself that I can do something exceptional in this world, something that the former me would laugh at if told that was his life’s mission.”

“The truth is, if my definition of success remains the same for too long, that in itself might be a strong indicator that it’s time to self-reflect,” he said. “My definition of success is fundamentally different than what it was just a few years ago. The more I grow, the farther I can see. I hope to continue moving that goal-post forward for as long as I’m alive.”

“I do hope to leverage all these incredible and unique resources and skills I have spent years building, and make a strong impression in the VC industry,” he added.