Chatting with Mayte Natalio: Choreographer of ‘Suffs’

Mayte Natalio of “Suffs” and “How to Dance in Ohio” is a choreographer and movement-based artist.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Most recently, at the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards, she received the “Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award.” “It was an honor to be here with the dance community and to be honored by them is great,” she said.

“Chita Rivera was a groundbreaker, and as a fellow Latina, she changed the game. Chita was somebody that I admired my whole life,” she said.

“I feel like dancers don’t always get the credit that they deserve so to have an award show that is just devoted to dance is very meaningful,” she added.

Advice for young and aspiring performers

For young and aspiring dancers, Natalio said, “Be a sponge in every room you get to… just absorb, absorb, and absorb.”

Stage of her life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, Natalio revealed, “Drive.”

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, Natalio is a firm believer that adversity makes us stronger. “There were many moments,” she admitted. “I got fired from a job once, and I thought it was all over… That led me into other rooms that I needed to be in.”

Success

When asked about her definition of the word success, she responded, “To feel intentional in what you are doing… to feel grounded. Also, when you are moving with your purpose and not being pushed around by other people… That feels successful to me.”

In this article:Artist, Choreographer, Community, Dancer, how to dance in ohio, Mayte Natalio, Performers, Success, suffs
