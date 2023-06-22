Chatting with Mauricio Martinez: Broadway performer and cancer survivor

Broadway performer Mauricio Martinez. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Mexican actor and singer Mauricio Martinez chatted about his Broadway career, future shows, and being a cancer survivor.

‘On Your Feet!’

Martinez is known for playing the role of Emilio Estefan on Broadway and in the national tour of “On Your Feet!” “That was a great experience,” he admitted. “We were very spoiled with Gloria and Emilio Estefan visiting us on tour, and now I call them friends, which is a blessing and sometimes, it’s hard to believe.”

“The character was great, and the story was awesome, and this was my Broadway debut,. This was the show that brought me back to America so that was nice,” he added.

The digital age

“I think it’s time to stay up-to-date with these kinds of things. I think it’s a blessing because you get to reach the entire world within seconds. When I was a kid, and movies would come out in the U.S., it would sometimes that six months or a year to reach Mexico. Now, movies and music premiere on the same day, so it’s a blessing.”

“For an artist, it is great to be able to promote your music and get it out there. Now, you can do your own promotion as well. We control the narrative and what we show to the world, and how we share our music and our work. It’s a beautiful thing and we need to take advantage of it. I am grateful to be living in this era,” he elaborated.

Upcoming shows at 54 Below in New York

On October 5 and 6, Martinez will be performing shows at 54 Below in New York City. “That has been my home for the last six years, and I am recording that concert to be a live album, so I am very excited about that,” he said.

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and aspiring actors and artists, he said, “Keep doing it, don’t let anybody tell you not to. Keep studying and keep following your dreams,” he said.

“Keep creating stories and keep creating your own opportunities. We need to take advantage of what we have, and to keep doing it,” he added.

Mauricio Martinez: A four-time cancer survivor

Martinez revealed that he is a four-time bladder cancer survivor. “I am very grateful to still be here after four battles. Cancer is very stubborn but I am more stubborn. This July will be my fifth year in remission for the first time, so it’s a blessing,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Martinez said, “Act II.” “I think my Act II just started,” he said with a sweet laugh. ‘I was in intermission for a while, and now I’m in Act II. I think the best is yet to come. I am healthy and I am choosing projects that make me happy as an actor, artist and as a singer. I’m in a good space.”

Dream collaboration choices in music

Martinez listed Gloria Estefan, Barbra Streisand, Sara Bareilles, Ramin Karimloo, and Gavin Creel, as his dream collaboration choices in music.

If he were to have any superpower, it would be to fly and to teleport. “Flying would be so liberating,” he admitted.

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “Success has changed over the years, success can mean so many things. Success is being healthy, happy, and having food in my fridge. Having my family with me. I am living a life of success. I am very happy where I am now.”

Fans

For his fans, he expressed his appreciation. “Thank you for following me, thank you for believing in me, thank you for not letting me go and thank you for growing with me. I appreciate your patience, and thanks for all the love and support,” he concluded.

For more information on Broadway performer Mauricio Martinez, follow him on Instagram.