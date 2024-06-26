Chatting with Matt Scannell: Lead vocalist and guitarist of Vertical Horizon

Matt Scannell of Vertical Horizon. Photo Credit: Craig M. Renwick

Matt Scannell, the lead singer and guitarist of the rock band Vertical Horizon, chatted about the 25th anniversary of their seminal “Everything You Want” album.

Scannell on celebrating 25 years with ‘Everything You Want’

On the 25th anniversary of the “Everything You Want” album, Scannell said, “It’s hard to believe. On the one hand, it has been a long journey and I’ve been there for every step of it, so I realize that’s what happens with time.”

“When you look back on 25 years, it’s crazy,” he exclaimed.

Favorite songs on the record

Scannell listed “Everything You Want” as his personal favorite tune on the album, especially since it changed his life forever. “I am eternally grateful to that song,” he admitted. “VH1 was incredibly supportive to us, and so many people were as well,” he acknowledged.

“There is another song on that record called ‘Give You Back,’ which is a “really somber and intimate, smaller song,” he added.

Future plans with Vertical Horizon

On his plans for the future, Scannell said, “I am working on two new records now, but I am not sure when they will be done. So, there is more music coming, and I am really grateful for that.”

Scannell on the key to longevity in music

Regarding the key to longevity in the music business, he said, “You can’t be defeated. If what someone says or thinks about you and your music causes you to pack up shop, then you probably should be doing something else.”

“This is not an easy road. You need to be pigheaded, stubborn, and completely obsessed with everything about the process,” he noted.

“Also, if you can think of another option for yourself, then maybe that’s a better move. I never could and I always wanted to do this… and I am always going to do music,” he added.

The digital age of music

On being a part of the digital age of music, Scannell said, “It’s fine. There is a romance to the record store, especially the old days when you would flip through the bins and get something and go home. There was more of a mystery back then… both good and bad.”

“These days, you give a song 20 seconds and you will make up your mind. At the same time, it is what it is and there is no sense in thinking about it any other way. It’s a fascinating thing that our music can be everywhere all at once, so that is pretty cool,” he elaborated.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Scannell said, “Gratitude.”

“I don’t have to sweat things as much as I used to sweat things, and I am really thankful for that,” he admitted. “It’s a bit of a miracle. I try to be thankful for all the beautiful things that exist in my world.”

Superpowers of choice

If he were to have any superpowers, they would be flight and invincibility. “I would love to be able to fly,” he noted.

Dream collaboration choice in music: Billie Holiday

Scannell listed the late but great Billie Holiday as his dream female duet choice in music. “If I could be in a room with Billie Holiday, I would just love to hear everything,” he said.

He also praised Myles Kennedy, the lead vocalist of Alter Bridge. “Myles is a stunningly talented dude,” he said. “Myles is just amazing! I saw him two years ago, here in California, and he just blew my mind. Myles is an incredible singer!”

Scannell on playing The Paramount in Huntington

Scannell recalled performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. “The Paramount is a great venue,” he exclaimed.

“I was just talking to Richard Marx, who played with Rick Springfield there the other night, and they were psyched to be there. The Paramount is a fantastic venue, and the surrounding towns are so lucky to have that venue so close,” he said.

“People don’t realize how fortunate they are with The Paramount. I love that venue so much; it’s awesome. Brian Doyle, one of the owners, is also a great guy,” he added.

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “Being able to live the life that you want to live. Living the life that I want to and need to live is a total success.”

“Also, being able to play music for a living, especially since nobody is owed that. It is not a right that we have to be professional musicians. This is a privilege that we are given by people and fans who support us,” he elaborated.

“If I can play music for a living and live a happy life, then I am successful,” he added.

Scannell’s message for Vertical Horizon fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Scannell remarked, “We are grateful for the fans because they have given us everything. This is (and has been) an incredible journey.

“None of this happens without the people that lift us up on their shoulders, or comes to a show of ours, or buys our merchandise,” he concluded.

Their music is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

For more information on the rock group Vertical Horizon, visit their official homepage, and follow them on Instagram.