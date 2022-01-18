Chatting with Matt James: ‘Bachelor’ alum, TV personality, and former football player

Matt James. Photo Courtesy of Matt James.

Matt James is a man of many talents: a TV personality, businessman, and former football player. “The Bachelor” alum chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors.

He made history being the first male African-American lead for “The Bachelor” in Season 25.

James is passionate about fitness and Dymatize plays a huge role in his holistic wellness routine. Teaming up with Dymatize is important to Matt because he wants to inspire people to live a well-balanced fit life: a perfect mix between eating for fuel and eating for fun.

‘Dancing With The Stars’

On being a part of “Dancing With The Stars,” he said, “It was an honor to be a part of Dancing with the Stars. The friendships I formed from the show are going to be lifelong, and that’s what I loved about it. Everyone on the show has their projects, and I love that I get to support them.”

‘First Impressions’ book

James spoke about his inspiration to write his “First Impressions” book. “As the first lead on ‘The Bachelor’ without being on a prior season, I felt like my background wasn’t fully explained. So, I wrote ‘First Impressions’ because I wanted to give the readers a deeper backstory on who I am and why the way I am,” he said.

He revealed some of his favorite fitness products. “Right now, I’m really loving my Apple Watch. I like to track my sleeping habits, heart rate, and fitness through my watch. It helps me take all the right measures to make sure my post-workout recovery is on track, and it keeps me accountable throughout the day,” he said.

When asked what he eats each day (and what is in his fridge), he shared, “I am on a new strict diet to prep for the Boston Marathon, if you start your routine off on the wrong foot, it’s hard to keep yourself accountable. I travel a lot, so my fridge tends to be empty, but one must-have is vitamin water.”

Dymatize

He opened up about his partnership with Dymatize. “I just got into the Boston Marathon, and I have developed a new training program, which starts with my diet. My partnership with Dymatize comes at the perfect time because I was a little too heavy for the New York Marathon and my diet was off,” he said.

“After every workout, I have to have my protein smoothie and if I don’t use the right protein, my digestion will be completely off for the day. That’s why I love Dymatize because the protein is hydrolyzed which means it’s easy-digesting and absorbs quicker for post-run muscle recovery,” he added.

Success

On his definition of the word success, James remarked, “To me, success means reaching a goal. If you set a goal and achieve it, then that’s success for me. The more realistic goals you set, the more you will continue to achieve them.”

“Success starts and stops with accomplishing a goal that you set out for yourself, whether that’s finishing a marathon, cleaning your room every day, or even getting to work on time – those are the habits of successful people,” he said.

For his fans, he concluded, “Simple: It is not too late for anything.”

To learn more about Matt James, follow him on Instagram.