Chatting with Matilde G: Pop singer-songwriter and performer

Pop singer-songwriter and performer Matilde G chatted about her latest endeavors, and being a part of the digital age.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Matilde G. Photo Credit: Zainudin Dollah
What inspires your music?

My music is inspired by life itself, the highs, the lows, and everything in between. I’ve always drawn inspiration from my own experiences, like navigating ADHD or overcoming moments of self-doubt. I’m also inspired by the people around me, the stories I hear, and the emotions we all share.

Whether it’s love, heartbreak, passion, or empowerment, I try to take those feelings and turn them into something relatable yet uniquely mine.

What do your plans for the future include?

I’m excited to keep growing, both as an artist and as a person. This year, I’m focused on releasing more music that blends my Italian roots with a global pop sound. I also want to collaborate with artists from Asia, the UAE, and the USA to explore new creative directions.

Beyond music, I’m working on content that allows my fans to see who I am outside of the songs, a glimpse into my life, my passions, and my journey.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

It’s exciting and overwhelming all at once. The digital age has opened so many doors for independent artists like me, I can share my music with fans across the globe in seconds. Platforms like Spotify and YouTube give us the freedom to connect directly with listeners.

At the same time, social media can be intense. It’s not just about the music anymore; people want to know you.

I love the challenge of creating content that feels authentic while still showcasing my art.

What is your advice for young and emerging artists?

Be authentic and persistent. It’s easy to get caught up in what’s trending or what others think you should do, but your uniqueness is what will set you apart. Stay true to your voice, don’t be afraid to fail, and remember that every setback is a lesson.

Also, take the time to understand the business side of the industry, it’s just as important as the creative side.

Were there any moments in your career that have helped define you?

Definitely. One standout moment was performing at the Formula 1 Grand Prix Singapore, it felt like everything I’d worked for came together in that performance. Another defining moment was when “Fighter” started gaining international recognition.

Hearing fans share how the song helped them through their own struggles made me realize the power of music.

Which artists would you like to do a dream duet with and why?

Bruno Mars would be my dream collaboration. His ability to blend incredible vocals with show-stopping performances is unmatched. He’s a master of creating timeless, feel-good music that resonates with people everywhere.

I think we could create something really special by combining his soulful, funky sound with my pop influences.

Plus, his attention to detail in both songwriting and production is inspiring, he’s the kind of artist who pushes you to be your best.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

For me, success isn’t just about numbers or awards. It’s about creating music that resonates with people and leaves an impact. If one of my songs helps someone feel understood or inspires them to keep going through a tough time, that’s success to me.

It’s also about staying true to myself and enjoying the journey, not just the destination.

What would you like to tell our readers about your new music? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it?)

My new music is a mix of who I am and who I’m becoming. Songs like “Cold” explore heartbreak and vulnerability, while tracks like “Ti Voglio” celebrate passion and connection.

With my latest release, “Baddie Con Un Cuore,” I wanted to send a message about embracing contrasts. You can be bold and confident while still having a soft heart.

The song is a reminder that being strong doesn’t mean you have to hide your emotions, you can own every part of who you are. If there’s one thing I want people to take away from my music, it’s this: you’re not alone in what you’re feeling.

Whether it’s joy, pain, or love, my songs are here to remind you that we’re all living through these emotions together.

To learn more about Matilde G, follow her on Instagram and check out her Linktree page.

Markos Papadatos
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

