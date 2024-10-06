Chatting with Markki Stroem: Filipino actor and singer

Markki Stroem. Photo Credit: Patrick Uy

Filipino actor and singer Markki Stroem chatted about representing the Philippines in the 2024 Mister Universe competition.

Vince Lombardi once said: “Perfection is not attainable. But if we chase perfection we can catch excellence.” This quote applies to Markki Stroem.

Competing in Mister Universe

The Mister Universe finals will be held from December 15th to the 22nd in Los Angeles, California.

On the forthcoming Mister Universe competition in Hollywood, Storem remarked, “As someone who has been in the Philippine entertainment industry for more than a decade, I am always open for new experiences and adventures.”

“I remember getting the message, last year, asking if I would be open to be appointed for Mr. Universe 2024 to represent the Philippines,” he noted.

“It feels like this will be an awesome ride and I am really excited to meet people from all over the world,” he exclaimed.

Repping the Philippines

On representing the Philippines, he said, “It’s an absolute honor to be representing my country, the Philippines. We are a country full of love, hospitality and pageant fans.”

“Having hosted, performed, judged and even provided a swimwear line to pageants back in the Philippines, I feel like it would be a great experience to join my first-ever pageant,” he said.

Daily motivations

Regarding his daily motivations, he shared, “My passion motivates me every day! I normally start my day on my radio show, The Morning Rush on RX93.1 at 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. I have been on the show for six years now.”

“As a morning comedy show, we have to wake the Philippines up, so we always start with a smile,” he said.

“My days usually consist of TV and movie tapings or theater rehearsals. I always need to do my daily workouts to keep myself healthy. It can be challenging, but when you are motivated by passion, it doesn’t seem like work,” he elaborated.

Stroem on his advocacy

He opened up about his advocacy for Mister Universe. “I have been working with Love Yourself PH, an HIV awareness organization since 2012,” he said.

“The Philippines has a very high HIV transmission rate for teens to early 20s, primarily because, as a conservative country, our local schools don’t have sex education,” he said.

“I am currently helping out in a campaign to bring MPOX vaccines to the Philippines, as we now have 18 active cases and rising, with no access to protection,” he added.

Future plans

On his future plans, he remarked, “Having had he experience to play “Rolf” for the Broadway International Touring cast of the Sound of Music, I have always dreamed of performing on Broadway.”

“It is been something I have been working towards for years. I have been in 15 local and foreign stage productions, and would love to raise our flag on Broadway or the West End,” he added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “The digital age is quite challenging yet exciting to traverse. Having been a part of the entertainment industry since my first competition stint for ‘Pilipinas Got Talent’ Season 1 as a finalist 14 years ago, it is important to evolve with the times.”

Stroem continued, “I shot a movie for Netflix Philippines earlier this year called ‘Lolo and the Kid,’ I didn’t know how well it would do, yet we tried our luck and we were top of the charts for 15 days. Not just in the Philippines, but in different parts of the world, like the Middle east, some Latin American countries and Canada.”

“It is wonderful to see a movie take off internationally. Streaming and social media, as much as it also has many negative aspects (i.e. Trolls), is a great tool for anyone who wishes to enter the industry,” he added.

Advice for hopefuls

For young and aspiring actors, models, bodybuilders and content creators, he said, “Keep dreaming and keep working on your craft. I was told once by Princess Jasmine herself, Lea Salonga, that hard work always beats talent.”

“You can be the best looking, most talented person in the world, but without drive and work ethic, you wont be able to unlock your strongest potential,” he added.

Success

On his definition of success, he remarked, “Success is security. To be able to live a happy and content life knowing that you are trying to do good in the world. Secure in yourself to know that you can accomplish great things.”

“It is also being secure enough to live a life where you cheer for other peoples successes as much as you cheer for yourself,” he added.

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Stroem said, “I wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages and love.”

“This is going to be quite the journey, and it always gives me confidence when I see well wishes from people all over the world. After all, kindness is the ultimate green flag,” he concluded.

