Chatting with Mario Lopez in New York City

Mario Lopez in New York. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

On November 27, actor and TV host Mario Lopez sat down and chatted with this journalist in New York City.

He is known for his acting work on “Saved by the Bell,” as well as for hosting “Access Hollywood.”

Filming ‘Access Hollywood’ in New York

Lopez was in town to promote the launch of his new footwear line, and he shared that he is filming the entertainment news program “Access Hollywood.”

“The show ‘Access Hollywood’ is going great,” Lopez exclaimed. “I am shooting it in New York this week,” he revealed.

Being in New York for the shoe launch

On being in New York, Lopez said, “It feels great. I am very excited about the shoe launch. I’ve always been a big sneakerhead, and I am proud of the way the shoes came out. They are stylist, comfortable, and not too over the top.”

Thankful for his family

Lopez reflected on what he was most thankful for this past Thanksgiving. “I am thankful for the launch of these shoes,” he said with a sweet laugh.

“Most importantly, I am thankful for my family… my wife and kids are everything to me, and so is my health, and being able to work,” he expressed.

Speaking of his family, his wife is Courtney and they have three children Gia, Dominic, and Santino.

Star and producer of ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot on Peacock

Aside from playing A.C. Slater on the original ’90s teen TV series “Saved By The Bell,” Lopez also stars in and serves as a producer on the reboot of the show, which may be seen on Peacock as an original series.

Lopez reprised his role as A.C. Slater, a physical education teacher and football coach at Bayside High School.

Plans for the future

Regarding his future plans, he remarked, “I hope to continue to do more ‘Access Daily with Mario & Kit’ and I hope to do more ‘Access Hollywood.’ There are a lot of other projects in the works. Hopefully, I will get into more apparel.”

This upcoming Christmas, Lopez shared that he will be in Los Angeles, and “his family will be coming to him.” “We will be taking care of them,” he admitted.

Actor and TV host Mario Lopez. Photo Credit: The Range Photography

Favorite thing to do in his spare time

In the very little spare time that he has, Lopez acknowledged that he enjoys to “sleep.”

Mario Lopez’s mantra in life

For the time being, he revealed that his favorite motto to live by is: “Work hard, stay focused, and do the right thing.”

Success

Regarding his definition of success, Lopez said, “I feel very blessed having my health and my family, and being able to provide for them, so I guess that’s success in my eyes.”

Mario Lopez thanks his fans

For his dedicated fans, Lopez concluded, “I so appreciate you, I am very grateful, and I don’t take you guys for granted and I hope to make you proud.”

To learn more about TV host and actor Mario Lopez, follow him on Instagram and on TikTok.