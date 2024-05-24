Chatting with Lorin Latarro of ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’ and ‘The Who’s Tommy’

Lorin Latarro. Photo Credit: Christopher Duggan

Lorin Latarro is a director, dancer, and choreographer. She has been doing double duty this Broadway season choreographing such musicals as “The Who’s Tommy” and “The Heart of Rock and Roll.”

Her work can be seen on Broadway, The Metropolitan Opera, and in dance companies worldwide.

She began her career as a dancer who performed in 14 Broadway shows and she has toured with many internationally recognized dance companies.

Latarro chatted at the red carpet of the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards, which were held on Monday, May 20, at the NYU Skirball Center.

“The Who’s Tommy” has afforded her the privilege to work with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Pete Townshend of The Who, while “The Heart of Rock and Roll” has allowed her to work closely with Huey Lewis.

On being at the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards, Latarro exclaimed, “These are super fun! It feels good to be here… I am very happy.”

Latarro is a 2024 Chita Rivera nominee for “Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show” for her work in both “The Who’s Tommy” and “The Heart of Rock and Roll.”

For young and aspiring dancers and performers, she encouraged them to, “Stay in dance class.”

She reflected on the lessons learned from choreographing both Broadway shows this season: “It is important to trust your dancers because they come up with the answers every time.”

On her plans for the future, she revealed, “Once Upon a Mattress, directed by Lear deBessonet is coming to Broadway this July.”

Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, “A little bit family, a little bit work, and a little bit of rock and roll.”

On her career-defining moments, she shared, “Dancing in the jukebox musical ‘Movin’ Out’ was a big one for me.”

Latarro equates the word success with “happiness” in life.

To learn more about Lorin Latarro, follow her on Instagram and visit her website.