Chatting with Linsey Godfrey: Sarah Horton in ‘Days of Our Lives’

Linsey Godfrey. Photo Credit: Chris Haston, 'Days of Our Lives.'

Emmy-nominated actress Linsey Godfrey chatted about playing Sarah Horton in the Peacock daytime drama “Days of Our Lives.”

Portraying Sarah Horton

On playing Sarah on “Days of Our Lives,” she said, “I love being at this job. It is such a great job to be at. I really love my co-stars, the crew, our producers, and our directors. I love Sarah because she can be funny and silly, and I adore that.”

Lindsey Godfrey: The 2024 Daytime Emmy nominee

Most recently, she was nominated for the Daytime Emmy for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series.”

“That felt nice,” she admitted. “It is always such an honor. I hadn’t submitted in years, so to have a nomination come through was really lovely, and it felt so great.”

This marked her fifth career Daytime Emmy nomination.

Godfrey on her current storyline on the show

On her current storyline (playing paralyzed and being hit by a car), she said, “That’s a hard one. It’s a little close to home because I was hit by a car as well. It was hard to film that, but I am grateful.”

“Once the show realized that I was having a hard time with that storyline, the executive producer offered me a therapist and they did a lot of things to take care of me. I was thankful because it was really hard to tell that story again,” she acknowledged.

Working with Paul Telfer and Eric Martsolf

Godfrey had great words about her co-stars Paul Telfer and Eric Martsolf. “I love Paul, he is one of my best friends. I am grateful that we get to work together. We really love each other,” she said. “Paul is one of the most lovely people that you are ever going to meet.”

Linsey Godfrey and Paul Telfer in ‘Days of Our Lives.’ Photo Credit: Jill Johnson, JPI Studios.

“I love Eric Martsolf too,” she said. “Eric is silly, so wonderful, and I adore him. I call him ‘Doodle,’ which I’m sure he appreciates,” she jokingly laughed.

Star Image Entertainment virtual fan event

Most recently, Godfrey shared that she loved doing a virtual fan event for Star Image Entertainment with Paul Telfer, which benefits the Canadian nonprofit organization Cedars CanSupport, which helps cancer patients and their families.

“That was so much fun,” she admitted. “I am always excited to do any sort of fan event. I really adore doing them and getting an opportunity to talk to people. I’m honored that people watch our show and allow us to have this job.”

“I was so grateful, and it was so much fun. I truly enjoy talking to the fans of the show. I think soap fans are in a league of their own,” she added.

Suzanne Rogers as her on-screen mom

On having Emmy winner Suzanne Rogers play her mom, Godfrey said, “Nothing can be better than that. We hit it off right away. I only call Suzanne ‘mom.’ We are very loving and affectionate.”

“Suzanne remembers everything about being on this show. It’s incredible. If I ever have any question, she remembers everything, and she has every answer. I adore Suzanne,” she exclaimed.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, she said, “I think it’s really exciting. Streaming is the way of the future. I know it was hard for some people when we switched, but I think that it has given us more freedom because we are on a streaming platform as opposed to on network television.”

“Also, you can go back very easily and watch something you may have missed,” she added.

Dialogue-heavy

When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy (learning 20 to 80 pages of script), she said, “I think you need to figure out what kind of learner you are. I’m definitely a visual learner so when I’m learning my lines, I am highlighting them and reading them out loud, and usually, I get them on the third time through.”

“The brain is a muscle like any other muscle. When you are working it out the way we work it out, it becomes easier and easier,” she added.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and emerging actors, she said with a sweet laugh, “If there is anything else in the world that they like, they should do that instead.”

“It’s a hard industry; you have to really love it to stick with it. If you really love it, then definitely stick with it. I would tell everyone to proceed with caution because it’s such a hard industry,” she said.

Actors she would like to do more scenes with on the show

In “Days of Our Lives,” she noted that she would love to do more scenes with such co-stars as Abigail Klein, Billy Flynn, Elia Cantu, and Stacy Haiduk.

“I love working with everyone on this show, so I get excited when I get to do scenes with people that I don’t normally get to do scenes with,” Godfrey said.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said with a sweet laugh, “TBD…”

Superpower of choice

Her superpower of choice would be to “speak every language.”

Joshua Hoffman

Godfrey had great words about Joshua Hoffman, who starred with her in the Lifetime movie, and he is now RJ Forrester in “The Bold and The Beautiful.”

“I love Joshua,” she exclaimed. “Isn’t it funny that he plays Thorsten Kaye’s son now on the show. We saw each other at the Emmys, and we hadn’t seen each other in six years.”

Best advice that she has ever been given

Regarding the best advice that she has ever been given, she shared, “John McCook told me one time that when it comes to acting and you are painting in similar colors, don’t forget to throw in an unexpected color.”

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Godfrey said, “Finding happiness within your circumstance. It’s about making yourself happy with the people that you love the most.”

Message for her fans and supporters

For her fans, she said, “Thank you. I feel so grateful for all of their support that they’ve given over the years.”

“The fans have been so supportive in so many different ways. Every year for my birthday, they have raised money for one of the two charities that I work for; they alternate,” she elaborated.

“The fans are supportive of other projects I’ve done and they are so supportive of Paul and I as an onscreen couple. I am truly grateful to them,” she concluded.

