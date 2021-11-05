Chatting with Kristin McQuaid: Director, choreographer, and artist

Kristin McQuaid. Photo Credit: Justin Greiman

Director, choreographer, and artist Kristin McQuaid chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her original series “Kickin’ it with Kristin” and the digital age.

“Kickin ’it with Kristin has been a full-circle moment for me,” she said. I started my career on camera and loved every second of it. I wish I had stayed in Los Angeles to pursue my acting career longer, but that’s not what life had in store for me. My transition from in front of the camera to behind the camera has been so beneficial. I have now combined all aspects of my upbringing in the entertainment industry and applied them to this show.”

“Finding the right home for this show was something I put a lot of thought into. I needed the fit to feel right. When Talent Recap reached out with interest, I knew it felt like home. Celebrating talent is what the show is all about and to bring my series to their network was the perfect match. My show is their first-ever original series so that in itself is a huge milestone,” she said.

The digital age

On being an artist, choreographer, and director in the digital age, she said, “It has been interesting. In my ‘generation’ social media was just beginning to make a presence. The transition was slower because it was so new. However, I feel in the age of streaming, it has allowed series, documentaries, and different entertainment to have a platform to be shown. Whereas back before streaming, it was almost impossible to get your work picked up.”

Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine, she said, “I would be so lost without technology, which is so sad seeing that I didn’t have internet or a cell phone until high school. I use technology for my alarm first thing in the morning. Then I check my emails, all my socials, and spend a lot of time on YouTube. I also would be so lost if I didn’t have my phone to tell me how to get from A to B.”

For young and aspiring choreographers and content creators, she said, “A lot of up-and-coming creators see what is getting hype and think that is what they need to do. When in all reality you should be doing the opposite and realizing that that idea or concept is already taken.”

“Everyone is so unique in their own way. It amazes me every day to see the content people create. What I love about it most is you can tell those that are being true to who they are and those that are trying to follow trends,” she added.

On her daily motivations, she said, “My daughter London Quinn. She was born on July 14, 2021, stillborn. Not a moment goes by that I don’t think of her. When we had this tragedy only four months ago, I didn’t want to do anything else ever again. No choreography. No Directing. Nothing. That was until I pictured London watching her crazy mommy on “Kickin ’it with Kristin” laughing and smiling. She is what pushed me to continue this series and follow through living life.”

Regarding her future plans, she said, “I hope the first plan is to become a mommy again for a baby here on earth. I am already preparing for Season 2 of ‘Kickin ’it with Kristin.’ My lifelong goal is to direct a feature film so we will throw that into the future plans as well.”

On her definition of success, she said, “To me, the word success means a few layers in life. It is not the end which we are so led to believe that word means. When you succeed at something that means it is time to start a new and build up till you reach that level of success again, and again, and again. That is the beauty of life. We are always evolving, growing, and reaching new levels of success.”

For more information on Kristin McQuaid, check out her official website and follow her on Instagram.