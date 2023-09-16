Chatting with Kayli Robinson: Actress and singer

Actress and singer Kayli Robinson. Photo Courtesy of Kayli Robinson

Actress and singer Kaylie Robinson chatted about her career in the entertainment industry.

She opened up about her desire to do a dream duet with Dolly Parton and Justin Bieber.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, “I grew up singing in church since I was a little girl at the age of five so there is definitely a gospel tone in my vocal and my love of singing truly comes from God.”

“I love singing and writing about real life, love and hope. No matter what walk of life one experiences in this world we all go through hard times, we all experience love, and we all need hope at one point or another. So it makes sense that those are the topics I write about. mostly,” she said.

“Music is something that we all can turn to when we don’t have anything else,” she admitted. “It may not solve the issues but it can certainly ease one’s mind or heart for a bit, maybe even act as an escape.”

“It heals people and I believe that is its universal appeal. It most definitely touches us in unexplainable ways and there’s something magical about that,” she added.

Latest projects

On her latest projects, she shared, “It has been a few years since I have released any original music as I have focused on acting however I have recently gotten back into the studio here in Los Angeles and I’m just seeing where it takes me.”

“Music is always my number one love so I am always down to be in a studio creating something,” she added.

Motivations

On her daily motivations as an artist, she said, “There are many things that motivate me as an artist however if I really sat down and truly answered this question I would say it probably has a lot to do with the specific talents I was born with, my parent’s and just the overall need to release all the artistry I have within me as a singer and actress.”

“When I sing or act I feel like I am the most authentic version of myself,” she said. “It can be difficult to put into words however I feel it is though I am doing what I am meant to do when I perform. I think my parents motivate me to keep performing. I do not mean they verbally motivate me.”

“I mean it in the sense that they poured so much love, time and money into helping facilitate my artistic strengths that I’m sure on some level I want to make them proud and perform well as an artist always,” she added.

The digital age

On being a singer in the digital age, she remarked, “Being an artist in the digital age is great mostly. I can upload anything I want to express myself and its reach is so wide it’s incredible. I do not mind it. Overall, I love it.”

Proudest professional moments

Regarding her proudest moments, she revealed, “Some of the moments I am so proud of in the music industry are signing a record deal with a major record label, touring the country, and connecting with fans of the music we made all over the world while I was in a girl pop group.”

“The music industry is a wild ride but overall I have some great memories to look back on. I always wanted to reach the goal of being a signed artist and that dream came true. I would also like to say to be careful what you wish for,” she said.

Advice for hopefuls in music

For young and aspiring singers and artists, she said, “My advice for young aspiring musical artists would be to focus on your individual strengths. Whatever your thing is that makes you you- work on perfecting that.”

She continued, “The comparison game will always be lurking in the background but learn to drown that out as that will only destroy and hurt your craft. Look straight ahead; always be moving forward.”

“Keep your circle small and only tell your most trusted allies your dreams and visions. You’d be surprised how friends can turn on you when you reach success. And lastly, and most importantly when contracts become a part of your career — get an incredible entertainment attorney,” she elaborated.

Dream duet choices in music

Regarding her dream duet choices in music, she shared, “There are two artists I ‘d love to duet with and one of them would be Dolly Parton as she is such an inspirational woman and artist.”

“Dolly wrote the most iconic love song of all time ‘I Will Always Love You.’ I feel she would be such a joy to be around and I respect her hustle, love for God and for people so much,” she said.

“Another artist I’d love to sing a duet with would be Justin Bieber,” she said. “I grew up listening to him since I was a kid and I love his whole vibe and mostly his vocal ability.”

“Justin grew up singing in church and so did I so we both have a gospel tone mixed in with our pop sound. He is one of my favorite artists ever so that would be a total dream to sing with him,” she added.

Success

On her definition of the word success, she said, “The word, ‘success,’ means you initially had a goal or a dream that you worked very hard for and you accomplished it. No matter how big or small the goal was — if you had a dream and you achieved it with integrity- that to me is success.”

