Chatting with Juliette Ojeda: Actress, performer, and producer

Actress, performer, and producer Juliette Ojeda chatted about her career as an entertainer.
Actress, performer, and producer Juliette Ojeda chatted about her career as an entertainer.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Juliette Ojeda.

Daily inspirations as an actress

On her daily inspirations as an actress, Ojeda said, “I am inspired by the people I see. Strangers on the subway, at the store, in my building. Loved ones around me. My job is to play real people. So, the more authentic a person is, the better.”

‘Broadway Goes Bossa’ with Jorden Amir

Most recently, she hosted, produced and performed in “Broadway Goes Bossa” at The Green Room 42. This shoe was created by Ojeda and Jorden Amir.

On the idea for this concept, Ojeda shared, “I grew up listening to Barbra Streisand’s ‘Streisand and Partners’ album. She sang show tunes in different genres with a wide range of artists. It was and still is one of my favorite albums to this day.”

“I remember telling Jorden about this and how cool it would be if we could do it ourselves,” she said. “After two years of planning we finally made it happen and I can’t wait to do it again!”

“Jorden is one of my best friends and I feel like he does a very good job at understanding my brain when it comes to music,” she said. “My favorite thing about working with him is that it doesn’t feel like we’re working. Jorden is professional, fun and underestimates his talent. He is one of the best musicians I know.”

Ojeda recalls doing ‘The Notebook’ on Broadway

She described “The Notebook” as one of the “best experiences” of her life. “I was very lucky to be a part of a show that was so real and raw and relatable. And not to mention how close we all were and cared about each other,” she said.

“I am not talking about just the cast but all of the departments in our building. It was like a real community. I learned so much from those around me too. I was really spoiled,” she admitted.

    My plans for the future are to finish my degree in playwriting and to keep auditioning for film,TV and Broadway. I plan to keep learning as much as I can.

    Advice for young and emerging artists

    For young and aspiring artists, Ojeda said, “Keep going. Use your resources. Be yourself. Take care of your mind and body.” 

      The digital age

      On being a part of the digital age, Ojeda said, “I don’t know any difference. I’ve been using social media since I was nine.”

      “During the global pandemic I found that posting on TikTok was an outlet I could use to not feel so lonely. I got really lucky that the right people saw my videos and because of social media, I got to where I am,” she explained.

      Success

      Regarding her definition of the word success, Ojeda responded, “I’ve been thinking about this a lot.”

      “This is just the start of my career and I think I will know what that means when I get there,” she acknowledged.

        Closing thoughts on ‘Broadway Goes Bossa’

        For fans and viewers, she remarked about “Broadway Goes Bossa,” “I would like for people to know that ‘Broadway Goes Bossa” is a fun sort of show tunes arranged in the Bossa nova genre. I want fans to take away that music is a renewable source.”

          To learn more about actress and performer Juliette Ojeda, follow her on Instagram and check out her official website.

