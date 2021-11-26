Chatting with Judith Chapman: Acclaimed film, TV, and theater actress

Judith Chapman. Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming, CBS

Acclaimed film, TV, and theater actress Judith Chapman chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos. She opened up about “The Guys,” “Young and The Restless” and “Days of Our Lives,” and she shared her definition of success.

Walt Disney once said: “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” Iconic actress Judith Chapman is living proof of this wise quotation by the cartoon legend.

‘The Guys’

To commemorate the 20th Anniversary of September 11, 2001, the Palm Canyon Theatre (PCT) presented “The Guys,” a play by Anne Nelson about the aftereffects of the collapse of the World Trade Center. The show ran at PCT on September 11 and 12, 2021. “This was the second time I’ve done it,” she said. “We are so fractured as a country these days that I thought it was wonderful to do it again to remind people where we were 20 years ago as a unified country.”

“The Guys” starred Judith Chapman, who reprised the role of Joan, an editor, and Michael Pacas, who will portray Nick, a New York Fire Department captain. After losing eight of his men in the collapse of the World Trade Center, Nick enlists help from Joan to prepare their eulogies. “Michael Pacas was just magnificent, he is one of my favorite actors,” she said.

“We did a lot of Zoom plays during COVID just to keep our juices going and our sanity, and Michael was brilliant,” she added.

Hearing details of each of their lives, Joan helps Nick compile the difficult, heartfelt speeches that honor “ordinary, great guys in an extraordinary situation,” while he navigates his own emotional response.

“I didn’t know if people would come, but we had two sold-out performances, and the rave reviews were so wonderful,” she said. “It was such a moving piece and maybe in five or 10 years I can do it again.”

Growing up the daughter of a retired Air Force General, Chapman understands and deeply respects the sacrifices of our country’s military and first responders. Chapman has performed on stage and screen since she was 14.

Chapman reunited with Pacas on the PCT stage, after they appeared together in the 2018 production of “Blithe Spirit.”

‘The Young and The Restless’

Chapman currently plays Gloria Bardwell, an ever-scheming mother, on the CBS daytime drama “The Young and the Restless.” “I am there so infrequently so it feels like a new show every time I go back. I just did the crazy Thanksgiving show and that’s getting great reviews and I had fabulous costumes. They bring me in every few months to liven things up. It is wonderful and I’ve always felt that it’s great to have that ongoing TV family. I’ve been playing that role since 2005, for 16 years, and that’s unbelievable.”

She had great words about working with Emmy winner Greg Rikaart, who plays her TV son Kevin Fisher. “I adore Greg, he is so funny,” she admitted. “He is a wonderful parent too.”

‘Days of Our Lives’

Chapman also shared that she loved playing the character of Anjelica Deveraux on “Days of Our Lives” over the years. “While they killed the character, it was great fun to be asked to come back in 2018 as a ghost,” she said.

Aside from “The Young and The Restless” and “Days of Our Lives,” Chapman is known for her roles as Natalie Bannon Hughes in “As the World Turns,” Charlotte Greer in “Ryan’s Hope,” Ginny Blake Webber on “General Hospital,” and Sandra Montaigne in “One Life to Live.”

When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy in all of those shows, Chapman said, “It has never been a problem for me, I’ve always had a good memory. I do so much theater so I am used to cramming a lot of words. The more the merrier. Also, I’ve done several one-woman shows so I’m used to being dialogue-heavy.”

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, Chapman said, “I am still old-school and I binge on shows, especially during the pandemic. It’s a whole new world, even for auditions because everyone has to self-tape on their phones. Fortunately, I have a wonderful videographer that I have worked with for quite a while.”

Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, “Act III.” “I keep auditioning and there seems to be a lot of requests for me for guest spots in primetime,” she said. “I am also planning to travel more next year.”

Advice for hopefuls in acting

For young and aspiring actors, Chapman said, “My teacher Jean Muir once told me: ‘darling, if you can live without it, do but if you can’t be prepared for heartache and hard work.’ That is still my best advice to young actors.”

Success

On her definition of the word success, Chapman said, “Having had so much work in my life to have always considered myself a working actor. Also, to have peace and contentment in my home. Sadly, I lost my husband and partner of 25 years almost eight years ago. I am still single and I am okay being a widow but I’ve had fond memories of the love of my life.”

“Also, success is having a room over my head and a dog that adores me,” she added. “Success means having it all.”

For her fans, Chapman expressed her gratitude. “Thank you for sticking around and for responding to all of the pictures and to anything I put out there. Also, thank you for being so faithful and loyal. It means a lot. I’ve become very good friends with some of my fans out there, and I call them ‘friends’. The fans are my family and friends for many many years.”

