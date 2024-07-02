Chatting with Jessica Parker Kennedy: Canadian actress and animal advocate

Jessica Parker Kennedy in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians.' Photo Credit: Disney, David Bukach.

Canadian actress Jessica Parker Kennedy chatted about her latest acting projects, and her love for animals, especially pit bulls.

First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt once said: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” A woman that embodies this quote is Jessica Parker Kennedy.

She is known for her starring roles in The CW series “The Secret Circle,” the Starz original series “Black Sails” and “The Flash”; moreover, she appeared in the TV series “Smallville,” “Undercovers,” Kaya and Colony.

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’

On playing Medusa in “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” she said, “I love playing Medusa because she is deeply complicated. Technically she is a famous villain, however with most villains, their complex history of trauma has led them to the path they are on, and the same can be said for Medusa.”

“I loved exploring the painful and beautiful layers Jonathan Steinberg wrote in the text. You’re not on her side but you feel bad for her at the same time,” she noted.

‘Good Bad Things’ movie

She opened up about her experience doing the film “Good Bad Things.” “Working on ‘Good Bad Things’ was incredible,” she admitted.

“I am so honored to have been a part of that film and I’m so proud of it. Working with our director Shane Stanger and our lead actor Danny Kurtzman was a blast. I love how small budget indies can pack such a punch. I hope people love the film as much as I do,” she elaborated.

‘The Old Man’ series

On being a part of the series “The Old Man” opposite Oscar winner Jeff Bridges, she said, “Anytime I get to work with Dan Shotz and Jonathan Steinberg, I’m a very happy camper.”

“I’ve been working with them for 12 years now since ‘Black Sails.’ They are always creating and producing extraordinary shows ,and anytime I get to be a part of them, I am thrilled,” she acknowledged.

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, especially with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent, she said, “I really miss the feeling of discovering things that maybe people around you don’t know so much about. I miss the specialness of that.”

“I feel with social media everything is so transparent and crowded. I miss rummaging through VHSs at Blockbuster to find a little piece of entertainment gold,” she noted.

“In terms of streaming, with TV being such a massive part of entertainment now, it’s great that you can so easily ingest so much great television, and films, right at home; however if movie theaters go out of business, I’m retiring and moving to the jungle,” she elaborated.

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and emerging actors, she responded, “That’s a really tough one. Times have changed so much since I started in the industry so I’m not as familiar with how you become an actor these days. You can never go wrong with acting classes or drama school though.”

A passion for animals and rescuing dogs

The actress has a passion for animals and rescuing dogs. “My main message is: please remember that Pit Bull type dogs along with all dogs are inherently good,” she said.

“Pit Bull type dogs are the most abused animal in the U.S. and almost no one is talking about them,” she said. “It breaks my heart. I just love ‘pitties’ and I hate that these ridiculous and wildly incorrect rumors are spread about their behavior. Make sure to follow the Stand Up for Pits Foundation to learn more.”

Balancing family and acting

Iconic comedian Groucho Marx once said: “Behind every successful man is a woman, behind her is his wife.” This quote applies to Jessica Parker Kennedy, who is the wife of actor Ronen Rubinstein (“9-1-1: Lone Star”).

On juggling an acting career with a family life, she said, “Ronen and I just take it day by day. When we are working in Los Angeles, life is easier. When one of us has a job outside of LA, it gets much harder, but we understand and tolerate that we have to be apart sometimes.”

Ronen Rubinstein in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’. Photo Courtesy of Fox.

Success

On her definition of the word success, she said, “There are different kinds of success. Success in my career would be working on things I am proud of. Success in my personal life is knowing that my partner and I are each other’s best friend and that we fully support each other.”

“Success in my friendships is connecting with people that still have their inner child candle burning bright. Life is full of ups and downs. You try things and sometimes you are successful in those things and sometimes you are not,” she explained.

“Overall, to me, success would be discovering the things that you are passionate about and giving those parts of your life all of yourself and doing your best,” she said.

Message for her fans and supporters

For her fans and supporters, she said, “I am always that amazed anyone has seen things I’ve done and has noticed me in them. That probably sounds silly, but I think a lot of actors struggle with some element of imposters syndrome and so I continue to be humbled by them and grateful for them. I love you guys so much. Thank you.”

To learn more about Jessica Parker Kennedy, follow her on Instagram.