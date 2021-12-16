Chatting with Jeff Caperton: Producer, actor, and stuntman

Jeff Caperton. Photo Credit: Josh Helms

Producer, actor and stuntman, Jeff Caperton chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors.

He is adding another role to his already busy schedule. The Houston native is now the host of his own video podcast platform called TEXAS BACKSTAGE PASS, where he’ll be taking audiences on a journey through the state’s film industry: “I’ve done a lot of work in TV news, but never in front of the camera interviewing anyone. Now, I get to ask the questions. That’s exciting and challenging. But I want to celebrate people, and the places that are inspiring about the Texas film industry… and sometimes beyond our state.”

Caperton has worked film and TV off and on for most of his professional life. His IMDB begins with small appearances on classic TV shows like Moonlighting in 1985, followed by Remington Steele and later Who’s the Boss?

In more recent years, he’s had roles in NCIS New Orleans, Queen on the South and he later played a surviving crew member in the big-budget film Deep Water Horizon.

In 2021 Caperton appeared on screen as one of the gamblers in John Schneider’s Poker Run. “I grew up watching John with the rest of the world. That was a lot of fun to be directed by him.”

Caperton has produced films like Dog Eat Dog with Nicholas Cage.. and the credits continue to grow. However, even with all of his travels, he still calls Texas home, a state he loves dearly, and where he hopes, the industry will continue to evolve.

His new show will support the cause. TEXAS BACKSTAGE PASS has already shot its first episode, which will make its debut in early 2022. Streaming platforms will also soon be announced.

Digital Journal chatted with Caperton to find out more about the show and all aspects of his career.

Jeff, what has being a film producer taught you about “real life”?

What does being a producer or anything in the film biz have to do with real life? [laughs] It’s taught me a lot about people and what motivates them. As a producer, you run a very large team of really diverse people.

You have to know what motivates each to get them to work together on a common project to make all these moving parts come together. I want and need to make the job fun, that’s why we do this, but I also have to make it clear… when it is playtime and when it is crunch time. This IS professionalism. Work ethic, personal responsibility, taking ownership of the project you are working on regardless of how big or small your role is. It’s collaboration, so it’s important that we all do the best job we can and give it that little extra!

Bottom line… it is my job to set the expectations and hold the entire cast and crew to those standards, as well as certainly those of the studio and/or the EP’s. Pro-active thinking, preparation, and planning! Anything less will have you chasing your tail the entire time and make it a miserable experience for all, not to mention putting your timeline and budget at risk! Now you have to go back and ask for more time and/or more money, something you never want to have to do.

How did real-life prepare you for being a movie producer?

My life has been a never-ending collision of big dreams and plans and the obstacles and barriers that constantly leave me scrambling for solutions and they can easily deter you from pursuing your dreams.

This is true both in the big scheme of life, but also on a smaller level, in each project and production we take on. There is a never-ending list of problems, obstacles, barriers that sometimes seem to drop out of the sky just when you think all is going well. Financial, personality conflicts, creative conflicts, bad weather, broken equipment, human error, and in my case… production trailers that drive under low trees and rip the roof off OR a plane that is being used as a location, crashes on takeoff. No one was killed, thank God.

You, as the leader, the person everyone is looking to, to fix everything, has to be ready, have the ability to think quickly, be creative and resourceful so these issues have the minimum possible impact on your production and you keep

moving forward. Good prep and pre-production are the best way to minimize these obstacles, but no amount of preparation will eliminate all problems. You have to be mentally prepared. The Marines have a phrase, “adapt and improvise!”

The best plan in the world is blown into pieces the moment it’s implemented, so you have to be ready and willing to adjust! The goal is to complete the mission, you will get knocked down, and sometimes you REALLY don’t feel like getting up, but you do! Again and again!

What film or television work are you most proud of?

That’s hard to say… Producing Dog Eat Dog with Nicolas Cage and Willem Defoe, directed by Paul Schrader is the biggest thing we’ve completed to date, although we have bigger projects in the works. It was a huge undertaking that went on for several years. We ran into countless delays and barriers, but at the end of the day did very well and definitely lifted my status as a producer which has given me access to a lot of opportunities that I would not have had otherwise.

I’m also very proud of a scene I did in the Stephen King, JJ Abrams mini-series “11.22.63” where I played Secret Service, Agent Roy Kellerman. Kellerman was the agent in the front seat of the Kennedy Limo during the assassination and climbed over Governor Connally to get to the President and cover him as the car raced through Dealey Plaza and on to Parkland Hospital.

It was a surreal experience, to say the least. We shot in Dealey Plaza in Dallas, used all-period cars, including two cars that were the actual cars from that day. Sitting in the front seat of that limo as we turned from Houston on to Elm Street, with hundreds of extras in period clothes just feet from the car cheering the President, Then, a gunshot that sounded like a cannon, the crowd screams as they ducked and ran for cover, the sound of the engine accelerating, watching the other stuntman portraying Agent Clinton Hill as he jumps from the follow car, runs and leaps onto the back of the racing limo!

To actually live this, not only once, but dozens of times as we shot it over and over from multiple perspectives, was a deeply moving and meaningful experience, and I’m very proud of that scene!

What’s a favorite line you’ve delivered in your career?

It’s from the final scene in His Stretch of Texas Ground. “Oh, you know me, I’m a touch of cuss made of callus” I hated that line when I read it, hated it when I practiced it, hated it when we rehearsed it, and even fought to have it removed, but the director insisted. It never sounded natural no matter how I changed the delivery, tone, emphasis, it was just awkward, but the day we shot that scene, it just came out right! Different from all the ways I had tried it, this time it just came out right and sounded pretty cool.

What would you consider your first big break in show business?

I think very few people get a “big break”. Success in show business is a consistent flow of little breaks combined with hard work and making friends. Perhaps, once in a while, someone is plucked from obscurity and dropped into a feature film or network TV show, but that is about as likely as winning the lottery.

You work hard to create opportunities, and then when you get one, you work as hard as you can, do a very good job, get along with everyone, hopefully, make some friends, and then repeat the entire process. There is some luck involved, but I’ve also found the harder I work the luckier I am. I’ve gotten more opportunities from people I met on other projects than I have by auditioning, despite having 2 great agents out there pitching me.

Other actors, producers, stuntmen, studio guys, etc. have recommended me for roles, producer jobs, and even stunt work. I think this is for many reasons, they liked me; they saw I was professional, prepared, and hard working. You do this over and over and it multiplies and suddenly you’re full-time in “the biz”. I’m not saying I wouldn’t love a huge break to fall into my lap, but I’m not holding my breath for it either.

What are some career goals you still want to accomplish?

I want to get back to work on the two large features I was producing that were derailed by COVID, I would also love to produce a TV series. I love the pace working in series TV, the comradery of the cast and crew that comes from working together over time, and I like leaving the world with a good, entertaining product. Also, wouldn’t mind an award or two!!!! =)

You’re going to be starting a podcast soon called TEXAS BACKSTAGE PASS. What is this show about?

Texas Backstage Pass will highlight the talent, facilities, resources, and opportunities that are right here in Texas. We will showcase them not only to the Texas industry but also to the world! The entire world loves Texas, and I think there is no reason film companies from across the globe shouldn’t want to come to Texas to make a movie.

They need to see the talented producers, writers, directors, cinema photographers, and other crew, the studio facilities, set design and construction, prop and wardrobe houses, G & E, etc. that is here to serve them. They need to see the gritty urban environments, stunning natural beauty, and diversity of our exterior locations. The opportunities and resources are endless and I want to show the world what we have here for them!

What will the format of the show be like?

We’re using a talk show format with a small set. In many cases, we will shoot the show on location at the facilities and filming locations that we are featuring on the show. I may open with a (very) short commentary, and then introduce our guest(s).

I’ll hopefully ask them the right questions to get some good information out there, show the audience what we are featuring, and give the guests and their business’s the opportunity to pitch to a worldwide audience of industry folks. And who knows, I may even sneak in a celebrity interview once in a while to find out what they think about working in Texas!

Tell us about some of the guests you are booking on the show.

We’re excited by the feedback we received from the large studio facilities, set design and construction folks, production houses, and nationally recognized industry professionals who are anxious to be our guests.

We just shot our first show with Tommy Warren out at Spiderwood. Other shows we’re hoping to shoot include: Extreme Force Hollywood stunts owner Mark Anthony Baca (Austin), SAG-Aftra Regional President Mykle McCoslin (Houston), Producers Guild of America producer Daniel Ramos (San Antonio), HUZU Productions President, Ray Kahn (Houston), Southside Studios (Dallas), Capernaum Studios (Ft. Worth), Lucky Giraffe Set Design and Construction, with Corey Green and his crew (Bastrop).

And we’ll have many more! So please join us. Learn more about Jeff by visiting his website and follow him on Instagram.