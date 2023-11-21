Chatting with Javier Reyna: Director and screenwriter

Director and filmmaker Javier Reyna. Photo Credit: Alley Rutzel

Director and screenwriter Javier Reyna chatted about his new film “Due Justice,” starring Kellen Lutz.

Reyna also discussed being a filmmaker in the digital age, and shared his advice for hopefuls who wish to pursue a career in the entertainment field.

‘Due Justice’

Reyna’s thriller “Due Justice,” which he wrote and directed, will be released in theaters, On Demand and Digital on Friday, November 24, 2023, via Saban Films.

On his inspiration to write and direct “Due Justice,” he said, “We filmed it in 2022, and this was a different movie. I had this idea of having a brother who finds another brother getting killed by a gang of some bad guys. Then, he was going to take over and pretend that it was his own brother and go after those bad guys.”

“As I was developing this project, the Newtown, Connecticut shooting happened, and the very next day, I took my kids to school, which were young at the time.

Reyna continued, “Then, I saw all the little kids in school, and it got to me. I said to myself: ‘what if somebody did that to my kids?’ I am surprised by people who are willing to forgive them due to their Christianity. I don’t think I could do that… I would lose my mind.”

“So, I started writing what I would do in that circumstance. That’s how the idea of Max’s character came about,” he said.

“Then, I came to the reality of the frustrations that people go through, and that’s where the character Santiago came from,” he added.

Working with Kellan Lutz

“Kellan was a sweetheart,” the director said. “I had never worked with him before. I met him at a hotel, and we started discussing the script. I just loved how he understood the character and he had so much input.”

“Kellan made me question a lot of things, and most of the time, Kellan was right. He was a great collaborator and very easy to work with. Kellan made my job as a filmmaker that much easier,” he said.

“Kellan was such a professional, easygoing, and he always came prepared,” he added.

Kellan Lutz in the action film ‘Due Justice.’ Photo Courtesy of Saban Films

Working with Efren Ramirez

Reyna had great words about working with Efren Ramirez, who played Santiago. “Efren has a great sense of humor, which matches some of my weird sense of humor,” he said.

“Efren works really hard, and he is very committed to the role,” he admitted. “Efren wanted everyone to believe that he was a guy from Seattle. He would spend days in Seattle getting acquainted with the daily Seattle scene.”

“Efren is also very funny, and it was great to have him on the set because he would always make us laugh,” he added.

The digital age

On being a filmmaker in the digital age, Reyna said, “I don’t like it. I do like the accessibility aspect of it, where more people can see your work. On the other hand, if you want to make a good indie movie, it becomes more difficult because it might not sell as well in other countries.”

Advice for hopefuls in the entertainment scene

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “You just need to stick to it, and to keep doing it. Go to auditions and get to work people and casting directors. Eventually, there is nobody else like you… you will get there, it is all about consistency.”

“Also, remember that you can be really talented but there also needs to be some luck involved,” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Chapter 59… Does he have enough time to get there?” “I just feel like I’m running out of time… that’s always the feeling,” he said.

Reyna revealed that he has a new project with Kellan Lutz that he is working on.

Closing thoughts on the film

For viewers and fans, he remarked about the film “Due Justice,” “I would like the audience to pay more attention to their kids. I have a soft spot for puppies and little kids. Whenever I see children suffer, it just hits me in the stomach.”

“I wanted people to experience the desperation that a father would have if their child went missing. I would like to encourage people to be good parents,” he concluded.