Chatting with Jan Jan of the band Jan Jan & The Gentlemen

Jan Jan. Photo Credit: Daniela Blagoeva.

Singer-songwriter Jan Jan of the band Jan Jan & The Gentlemen chatted about opening for Nick Carter on his “Who I Am Tour,” songwriting inspirations, and her music career.

How was your experience opening for Nick Carter on his tour?

Opening for Nick Carter in Las Vegas for his “Who I Am Tour” quickly became one of my most memorable and cherished experiences in my journey with music. I was welcomed with kindness and respect, not only from Nick himself but from his team, his fans, and the people he surrounds himself with.

I was very intentional and mindful about enjoying every minute on and off stage, so that’s exactly what I did.

I got to sing my original music and open for a Backstreet Boy on the Las Vegas strip! That’s such a sweet and special story I get to keep and share.

What do you love most about Nick and/or BSB and their music?

I was invited to Nick’s soundcheck while he also had a meet and greet with his fans. The moment I stepped into the theater it was quickly apparent how adored and admired he was. It was also clear as to why.

He was open and warm to such meaningful conversations with people who have followed him throughout his career that spans decades, and I really appreciated how he took the time to carefully yet lightheartedly engage in conversation with each fan who had questions or stories to exchange.

What I love most about Nick is how he was so open to sharing his stage with local artists in every city he traveled through on his world tour. It says a lot about how he uses his platform to shine a light on voices that deserve to be heard in a new space and audience.

The Backstreet Boys were also my very first arena concert when I was ten, so having that as full circle context was quite bewildering to me.

What inspires your own music and songwriting?

Love, in all of its shades and shapes, is always the inspiration of my music and songwriting. Regardless if the matter I’m inspired by is mundane or extraordinary, I write from love and with love.

Even if it’s surrounding heartbreak or grief, I write thinking about the love I was fortunate to feel and how I can approach my words from a loving place.

I’ve written several songs surrounding the loss of my mother – how depressing and painful it is to have lost that kind of love from her in this lifetime.

Yet it’s still so beautiful to me that I was lucky enough to experience what her love felt like and what a profound love it is that I can still feel through my art because of her.

Music is so wondrous like that; how we can access the most uniquely specific parts of our spirits and hearts in every note or lyric.

What do your plans for the future include?

To keep going! Writing new music, collaborating with more artists, working on my craft, and performing them live to different audiences. I’d also love to travel and perform more, maybe tour.

As far as near future, the holidays are already here and I’m very excited to sing original music in a Christmas variety show in the Arts District at a wonderful venue I love, Taverna Costera.

I teamed up with local entertainers to benefit a local non-profit that provides free support and services to homeless, displaced, and disadvantaged high school students, Project 150.

It’s always really special to perform for a cause and I feel so blessed to be in such a talented community of performers I get to call friends.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

I personally enjoy being part of the digital age. I’m always learning to use it to my advantage because it’s such a significant part of the trade in the music industry.

To be an independent artist and musician these days also usually means being a content creator and having a presence on social media.

I feel like participating and contributing to the digital age can be a fun component of artistry from both a business standpoint and a personal aspect, especially when it’s utilized in creative ways that initiate special connections within communities of fellow artists and fans.

What is your advice for young and aspiring artists?

I advise anyone aspiring to be an artist to step into the light and know that just by creating, they already are that: artists. Keep creating for you and go at your own pace while actively trusting the timing of your life.

Which artist would you like to do a dream duet with someday?

I would love to collaborate with Regina Spektor or Ben Gibbard from Death Cab For Cutie.

Their music and songwriting has always inspired me immensely and would definitely be a full circle kind of experience, especially if it was put into song.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success means greeting each day with a kind of elation knowing you get to live through it because you know in some way, regardless of how big or small, you created some kind of unique contribution to making it special.

Success means knowing what genuine love and support feels like from at least one person who has made your impact known.

Success means receiving your blessings and understanding the power of sharing them with others. Success is sparking a genuine smile from someone.

What would you like to say to your fans and supporters?

To my fans and supporters: thank you forever and ever!!! It really is a massive blessing to hear how a song I performed and/or created has resonated with anyone who makes the time to listen.

As an artist, I always just want to share work that inspires, encourages, or heals in any way. To evoke a positive feeling in some way.

So, to anyone who has become a fan of my work and shows continued support, thank you. I love you.

To learn more about Jan Jan, follow her on Instagram.