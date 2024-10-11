Chatting with Eva Noblezada of ‘The Great Gatsby’ — Tony-nominated actress and singer

Eva Noblezada in 'The Great Gatsby.' Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman.

Tony-nominated actress Eva Noblezada, who is starring as Daisy Buchanan in “The Great Gatsby” musical on Broadway, chatted about some of her latest endeavors.

West Bank Cafe benefit event

She spoke about being a part of the benefit for the West Bank Cafe in Manhattan, which took place on Tuesday, October 8th.

“I was so excited. It was so beautiful; Reeve [Carney] and I were excited to support the West Bank Cafe,” Noblezada said.

“Collaborating with Tom D’Angora is amazing,” she exclaimed. “I was so glad that we were there that night.”

“I hope this event raises awareness and recognition for a very influential New York City landmark that needs to be a part of the theater industry,” she said.

Tom D’Angora, Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney. Photo Courtesy of Tom D’Angora.

At the Laurie Beechman Theatre benefit event, Noblezada belted out “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les Misérables,” which ironically enough celebrated the 39th anniversary (of its premiere). “I am thrilled for ‘Les Mis’ to have turned 39 years old,” she admitted.

Joining Rob Houchen’s show at The Green Room 42 as a special guest

On Tuesday, October 15th, Noblezada will be joining Rob Houchen’s show at The Green Room 42 in New York as a special guest performer. “Rob is so lovely and so talented; Rob is a good friend of mine,” she said.

Noblezada on starring in ‘The Great Gatsby’ on Broadway

On being a part of “The Great Gatsby” musical, she said, “It has been fantastic. I’ve been living my dream, and everyone is having a good time. Thank you to all the fans that have come and seen the show.”

Noblezada is drawn to playing her character, Daisy, for several reasons. “I love the constant challenge of acting and being more comfortable in my body. Daisy has really given me that adventure,” she explained.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, “Stop giving many f-s, and have fun.”

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower, it would be to “disappear.”

“I like to be quiet sometimes, and I feel like people want me to be chatty,” she admitted.

Noblezada on Reeve Carney

Noblezada praised Broadway performer Reeve Carney for being “talented, kind, generous, humble, and a genius.” “Reeve is so inspiring; he is the best,” she exclaimed.

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Noblezada said, “Being happy and being a good person.”

Message for her fans and supporters

For her fans and supporters, she said, “Keep living your lives, be nice to yourselves, and remember that we are on a floating rock… Try not take things too seriously.”

Closing thoughts on ‘The Great Gatsby’

For viewers and fans, she concluded about “The Great Gatsby,” “Art is for everyone… and don’t drink and drive.”

To learn more about Eva Noblezada, follow her on Instagram.