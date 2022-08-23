Chatting with Emma Hewitt: The Queen of Trance Music

Emma Hewitt. Photo Credit: Aaron Walls

Trance music queen Emma Hewitt chatted about her new solo single “Into Your Arms” and the Markus Schulz remix.

How did “Into Your Arms” come about?

“Into My Arms” kind of came through in sections at different times, before it became a completed song.

At first, it was a melody that kept haunting me as I walked down the streets where I used to live in Hollywood, it was crudely sung with nonsense words into my phone, where it stayed for some time.

Then during the lockdowns, I found myself separated from loved ones, wondering when and if I would ever be reunited with many of them in this lifetime. The song was completed, with this sense of longing for those familiar faces but holding onto the hope that in some form we would meet again.

The initial bones of the instrumental were based around a demo I was given by Robert Koch, we found the idea just perfectly fit this music.

Then we (my brother, myself, and out friend and colleague Tim Henwood) worked on many live parts with organic instruments to build the soundscape we were hearing inside our heads, we also had amazing drums played by Pete Marin, who really bought the feel to life.

I love the Markus Schulz remix… what was that like?

Thanks! Oh So do I! Markus is unreal and is a great friend, I played him the original song and he really felt it. I knew he would have the perfect musical vision and style to create something that would stay true to the slightly melancholic yet hopeful feel of the lyrics.

This was definitely a song that suited Markus’s slightly darker edge, it couldn’t be too happy. When I first heard Markus mix I loved it so much I had tears! He nailed it!

What is your personal favorite song of yours in your catalog?

I’m not sure of my favorites, to be honest. Really my time with the songs is when I’m writing and recording them, then I’m in the moment, fully with each one.

The songs each become my favorite during this creation process, while I’m living inside them. Once they are finished and released, it’s like my time with the song is done and I move on to the next. I only rarely revisit them.

What do your plans for the future include? (Any new music in the works)

Definitely new music in the works! I have another couple of singles coming out before the full album, all with some killer remixes on them! Then we are finishing up the next EP with Elysian.

After that, I will perhaps look at some more collabs as well as some more acoustic-based music. I really want to add some acoustic-based shows around the club shows as well.

If you were to have any superpower, what would it be and why?

Teleportation! So I can pop in and out to have some margaritas and chats with my besties and family, any time, anywhere in the world!

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success to me means lo living your purpose. Doing the thing you feel like you came here to do and giving it your best efforts. Making some kind of positive impact on the people you meet along the way and enjoying the process of life throughout the journey.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Into Your Arms”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

I feel like every song can morph and change its meaning, depending on who’s listening and what they are going through in that moment. So my hope is that if anyone identifies with something within the song, they will connect with that in their own way and find the meaning that speaks to their own situation.

I’d also love perhaps for people to take the message of appreciating every small moment we have with the people we care about.

