Chatting with Corbin Bleu: Actor, singer, and dancer

Corbin Bleu. Photo by Allan Amato

Actor, singer, and dancer Corbin Bleu (“High School Musical” trilogy) chatted about his latest endeavors.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Most recently, he starred in the Off-Broadway show “Little Shop of Horrors” as Seymour. “That experience has been great,” he exclaimed.

“It is such an honor to be here, especially to celebrate the dance community,” Bleu said about the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards. “This is a very special year because we just lost Chita Rivera, the legend herself. We are all gathered here to celebrate her.”

“Dance has always been my No. 1 from childhood,” Bleu noted. “I remember when I was given my first pair of dancing shoes at 10 years old, and that changed my entire life.”

Advice for young and aspiring performers

For young and aspiring dancers and performers, Bleu said, “Always find the love, and always have the joy. The work is important, and never stop working hard. When you don’t have the joy, the audience doesn’t feel the joy either.”

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

Recently, he was excited to be a guest star on the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” which aired on Disney+. “The series was great,” he exclaimed. “It was so wonderful to be back in that world again. Also, director Kenny Ortega is here tonight, and we are actually presenting an award together at the Chita Rivera Awards.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Bleu said, “It would be ‘Little Shop of Horrors’.” “That has been my life for the last several months,” he admitted.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Bleu said, “I think success is a very personal thing. You cannot measure your success compared to what somebody else may believe it is.”

“If you are happy and satisfied in your life, then you can walk away feeling like you’ve done everything you possibly can, and I think that’s success.”

“Also, the peace of mind that comes with it,” he concurred.

