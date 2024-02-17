Chatting with comedian Joe Salanitri of Sooshi Mango

Sooshi Mango. Photo Credit: Glenn Pokorny

Comedian and social influencer Joe Salanitri of Sooshi Mango chatted about his latest endeavors, which include a comedy tour.

U.S. tour

Salanitri opened up about their U.S. tour. “We are very excited to bring our show to the US. We’ve played in arenas across Australia and broken records, and we can’t wait to bring this show to the people of New York,” he said.

Town Hall show

On Wednesday, February 28, they will be performing at Town Hall in New York. “The fans can expect a fantastic, entertaining show, filled with laughs and a great night of entertainment, while also showcasing the culture of European families and friends,” he said.

Inspirations for comedic routine

Regarding his inspirations for his comedic routine, he said, “The inspiration from our comedy comes from the Marx Brothers, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, Abbott & Costello, The Three Stooges, all the way to Eddie Murphy, Robin Williams, and so on.”

“We’re lovers of comedy, and we try to bring our own flavor and take to it, standing on the shoulders of giants,” he said.

“This comedy comes from our roots, and the people we grew up with. Our comedy is not making fun of these people, it’s instead honoring them,” he added.

The digital age

On being a comedian and social influencer in the digital age, he said, “It has its pros and cons; it’s great that you can reach people all over the world, but at the same time, there are so many people doing it, so to break through, well it sometimes could be harder.”

Sooshi Mango received praise from Nia Vardalos

On receiving praise from Nia Vardalos (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding” films), he said, “We were very, very excited to hear that Nia is a fan, and enjoys our comedy. It’s always humbling to be appreciated by someone who has had that much success.”

Future plans

On his future plans, he said, “We want to do multiple tours in America; we’re looking at doing something with a streaming service, and are in talks, and we are in the process of finishing off the script for our movie, which will be coming out in late 2025, early 2026.”

Advice for young and aspiring artists and content creators

For young and aspiring artists and content creators, he said, “My advice is to do it. If you have a thought, if you have an idea, if you feel like you have something to offer the world, the first thing you have to do is actually do it.”

“Put yourself out there and the people will tell you if it works or it doesn’t,” he said.

“And if it doesn’t work, keep trying and keep working hard until you find something that resonates with the people,” he added.

Success

On his definition of success, he said, “Achieving your goals, the ones that mean something to you. And you should never try and compare yourself with someone else.”

“Also, if you achieve those goals, you should keep on striving for more… but be content and grateful you’ve succeeded,” he added.

Message for the fans

For their fans, he said, “Thank you. If it wasn’t for you, we would not be doing what we are doing today. And we can’t wait to share the show with all the fans who come to see it.”

To learn more about Sooshi Magno, check out their official website, and follow them on Instagram.