Chatting with Chris Kattan: ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum and comedian

Actor and comedian Chris Kattan. Photo Courtesy of Chris Kattan

Actor and comedian Chris Kattan (“Saturday Night Live” alum) chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about “Celebrity Big Brother,” his standup comedy shows, and his new sketch comedy YouTube channel.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ experience

On being a part of the recent season of “Celebrity Big Brother,” he said, “It was surreal, interesting, and fun. It was a combination of a lot of things, I am still coming out of it, in a way. It was a lot of fun though, a lot of friends came out of that.”

Standup comedy dates

Katan revealed that he will be performing standup comedy shows. “I will be in Ohio, Texas, Las Vegas, and Naples, Florida. I think everyone will have a good time,” he said. “There will be places to go to the bathroom, there will be salads available too.”

‘Hey Kattan!’ sketch comedy show

He opened up about his “Hey Kattan!” sketch comedy show on YouTube. “That is going well, we do one a week. Also, once a month, we do a full short,” he said. “It is a great excuse to work with people that you’ve wanted to work with. I love writing, doing characters, and editing these shorts. Having any creative outlet is always great to have.”

‘Saturday Night Life’

Kattan reflected on “Saturday Night Live.” “It was one of the best times of my life, living in New York and doing ‘Saturday Night Live.’ That was one of the best combinations I could ever ask for,” he said. “It was one of the best casts to be involved with. It was a very egoless combination of talents.”

The digital age

On being an actor and comedian in the digital age, he said, “I think it gives us more opportunities. It depends on how much self-pressure you put on yourself if you think that is a necessary thing for you to do or not.”

“Honestly, it gives me opportunities, and it does the same for so many talents. There are a lot of talented people out there and now they have an opportunity to be seen and heard,” he said.

For young and aspiring actors and comedians, he said, “Don’t put too much pressure on yourself and make sure you have a good time. Do it for the fun of it, that’s what I would say. Don’t try to always make something funny, let it be funny.”

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Finally, I Can Breathe.”

Kattan defined the word success as happiness in life.

For his fans, Kattan concluded, “Thank you for still remaining loyal and for following me. Without the fans, I don’t know what I would be doing, it would probably be driving a bus for high school.”

