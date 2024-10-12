Chatting with Chilina Kennedy: Broadway performer

Chilina Kennedy. Photo Credit: Zachary Maxwell Stertz.

Broadway performer Chilina Kennedy (“Beautiful”) chatted about being a part of “The Great Gatsby” and the new “Wild About You” album.

How was your experience with ‘The Great Gatsby’?

My experience with “The Great Gatsby” was wonderful, from the warmth of the crew to the generosity of the cast.

I have so much respect for the creative team and have worked with most of them on various other projects – for example, Jason Howland and I did “Beautiful” and “Paradise Square” together, Marc Bruni and I did “Beautiful” together and we are working on the play “Billie Jean” (currently in development), and Daniel Edmonds and I are writing partners on another project.

Eventually most people in our business end up working together multiple times and we develop a shorthand with one another.

I have always admired both Eva Noblezada and Jeremy Jordan so it was lovely to get a chance to work with them! And to add to that, the role of Myrtle is really good one.

What did you love most about “Beautiful” on Broadway?

Thank you! What I loved most about “Beautiful” was the music itself. I never got tired of singing those amazing songs. I also enjoyed the sheer delight the audience experienced when they discovered just how many hits Carole King wrote.

Carole is a very positive person and, despite the fact that the show had some heavy moments, it was joyful to step into her shoes every night and transport people who had been fans of her music for as long as they could remember.

The songs of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann really were the soundtrack to a generation.

Can you tell us about the new “Wild About You” album?

“Wild About You” in essentially a concept album that focuses on the music itself and the fantastic artists who agreed to record for us.

Unlike traditional musical theater cast albums, this is more like the concept albums of “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Evita,” which were released before the public knew the show itself.

We took it a step further and asked different people to sing on every track because we thought it would be exciting for people to hear these specific artists lend their unique talents to the music in ways we might not be able to do with a traditional cast album.

Daniel Edmonds provided glorious arrangements that were inspired by pop artists like Finneas, and the album allowed us to creatively dive deeper into the sound we wanted by recording most of our singers remotely and hiring a 50-piece string orchestra in Budapest.

The response to the album has been fantastic, and we discovered that introducing the public to the music first has been a really fun way to let people fall in love with the songs and get them excited to find out more about the show overall.

What is your personal favorite song on there and why?

All the songs hold a special place in my heart, but I think one of my favorites is “Here” sung by Lea Salonga. I’ve admired her since I was in high school and I’ve always wanted to work with her.

The lyrics to the song are especially personal, so the combination of the song and artist is a dream come true.

Are you excited to play Billie Jean King? What drew you the most to this role?

Yes I’m incredibly excited to play Billie Jean King. I’ve gotten the chance to meet with her and her wife and speak to her at great length about her life and legacy.

Billie Jean has done an extraordinary amount for women in sports, the LGBTQIA+ community and she’s moved the feminism dial forward a few notches. I hold her up there with my biggest role models.

She is brave, honest and undeniably herself, even if that took time and courage, which is probably what I’m most drawn to.

I think that when we allow ourselves the freedom to be completely and unapologetically ourselves, even in the face of hatred and ignorance, we give permission to others to do the same.

I’m inspired by her every day and I can’t wait for the world to see her story on stage, told in this unique way.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age (now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)?

Honestly, it sometimes feels scary. I have a 10-year-old son and I see how social media and technology is moving us further and further away from our natural world, our communities and ultimately ourselves.

What gives me hope is that we all desire real and lasting connection, which is why we get depressed when we’re on our phones too much and we don’t spend enough time in nature.

Theater is an important part of community and reflects how we see and express ourselves as a culture.

People ask me sometimes if I think theater is dying. I don’t believe theater can ever die so long as we keep singing and telling stories to each other.

I hope technology can eventually help heal the planet and the climate crisis and bring us all closer together, if we use it properly.

Were there any moments in your career that have helped define you?

There have been many moments over the course of my career that have defined me, but the biggest ones have been faced with a roadblock and I have overcome the obstacle.

I’m particularly proud of a few moments like the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors, when I played Carole King and sang with Aretha Franklin, James Taylor, Janelle Monae and Sara Bareilles.

I also feel like I grew as an artist in the years I spent at the Shaw Festival and the Stratford Festival of Canada. Every role and every obstacle have led to where I am today.

What is your advice for young and aspiring singers and performers?

Be authentic. I know that sounds corny, but there is only one of me and only one of you. Let the work flow authentically through you and don’t get trapped trying to be someone else. Celebrate your uniqueness.

What does the word success mean to you?

Enough financial stability to have choices and a calm outlook. Friends who love me, time with family, a healthy mind and body and the opportunity to create the kind of work I’m proud of and hopefully leave the world better than I found it.

What would you like to say to your fans?

I’d like to say thank you for the support and positive energy I have received about the album.

I also want to thank all the fans who have followed me from Canada to Broadway and now into my career as a writer. I can’t wait for what’s to come!

To learn more about Chilina Kennedy, check out her official website and follow her on Instagram.